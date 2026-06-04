Micah Parsons Offers Strong Reaction to Myles Garrett Trade

Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett are two of the best edge rushers in the NFL. They are both still in the prime of their career, the two train together, and they both happened to be involved in blockbuster trades in back-to-back offseasons. The Green Bay Packers edge rusher noted that another similarity between the two is that they will now both be in a tough NFC this season. Parsons’ reaction to the Garett trade was much less about the player being moved and more about the team that acquired him.

Parsons sees the AFC as a solid conference at the top, but the NFC as the deeper conference with more talent across the board. He is likely right, and most would agree with the assessment before the Garrett trade, but with Garrett out of Cleveland, this is even more apparent.

Micah Parsons Notes NFC is Deeper than AFC

If you were to list off the top five quarterbacks, most would include a majority of the names Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. All of them are in everyone’s top eight if they are not the top five. They are all AFC quarterbacks. However, to the point of Parsons, they do not have the roster talent that is in the NFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals all failed to reach the playoffs last year despite their star quarterbacks. Some of it was health-related, but the teams did not have the rosters to overcome the losses. Beyond that, the AFC has some low-end teams at the bottom of the roster.

The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders are all bottom-tier teams.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions finished in last place in their division last year, and many can see them as a sneaky Super Bowl candidate. All four NFC North teams are viewed as contenders. Three of the four NFC West teams are contenders, and the defending Super Bowl champions and current Super Bowl favorites are in that division. Dallas, Washington, and New York are all improved this offseason in the NFC East, and anyone can win the NFC South. Five of the bottom six teams in Super Bowl odds are in the AFC. There are not the same number of bottom-feeding teams.

Green Bay Packers Must Overcome Strong NFC

The Packers currently sit at fourth in Super Bowl odds amongst NFC teams, behind the Rams, Seahawks, and Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks lost a few defenders but mostly stayed neutral this offseason. Philadelphia lost A.J. Brown. So, with a healthy Parsons, there is a chance that the two top edge rushers could be the players who decide the NFC this season, as the Packers and Rams emerge as top-tier contenders.

Still, right now Parsons needs to focus on his health, as he tore his ACL late last year. The Packers need to focus on the NFC North because the Lions, Vikings, and Bears are not far behind them.