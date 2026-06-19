Packers Get Micah Parsons Warning in 2026 Worst-Case Scenario

Fans are hoping the Green Bay Packers have enough along the edge to keep the team’s defense afloat until All-Pro Micah Parsons returns. If that’s the case, then the Packers could be in great shape during the 2026 season.

But what if Parsons comes back around the mid-season point and isn’t the same player? CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan argued Wednesday that’s the worst-case scenario for the Packers this upcoming season.

“Parsons returns to the field but isn’t the same player he was before tearing his ACL, lowering the defense’s ceiling,” wrote Sullivan. “Meanwhile, the offense continues to deal with durability issues from Watson, limiting its explosiveness.

“Their division rivals all find success, dropping Green Bay to last place in the NFC North for the first time since 2005.”

Exploring the Doomsday 2026 Scenario for Packers

Sullivan named Parsons not returning to full strength in 2026 Green Bay’s nightmare scenario in an article where he picked each team’s best and worst-cases. So, by no means was it a prediction.

But it should work as a reminder that Parsons getting back to the player he was, especially less than a year after a major knee injury, isn’t guaranteed.

To be fair, it happens all the time in the league. That’s why, though, pundits and fans often take it for granted.

Parsons has been a superstar in his first five NFL seasons, never finishing with fewer than 12 sacks. He’s also averaged 15 tackles for loss and 27.8 quarterback hits per season.

Just based on the fact he could only play half this season means Parsons very likely won’t reach those totals in 2026. But maybe he won’t have the same impact as a pass rusher on a per game basis either.

If that happens, and the Packers aren’t fully healthy at receiver either, the team could struggle in the very competitive NFC North.

When Will Micah Parsons Return for Packers?

Unsurprisingly, Sullivan’s best-case scenario for the Packers also involved Parsons.

“After beginning the year on the PUP list, Micah Parsons returns to the Packers in mid-October, and the defense doesn’t look back. The star pass rusher is fresh, healthy, and has Green Bay fielding arguably the top unit in the league,” wrote Sullivan.

Without a doubt, the Packers would prefer to have Parsons to begin the regular season. But Sullivan mentioned the advantage the team could have by him missing nearly the first two months.

The 2025 Packers season should have taught the team it’s not about the start but the finish. As long as the Packers stay in the race through Halloween, the team could be setting themselves up for a much better finish this fall than last year.

Fully healthy, perhaps Parsons comes back better than ever and itching to return to stardom. That will only benefit the Packers, especially if the offense is hitting its stride in November too.

“When paired with an offense that has Jordan Love playing at a high level — thanks to the emergence of second-year wideout Matthew Golden and Christian Watson establishing himself as a true No. 1 option after inking a lucrative extension this offseason — the Packers win the NFC North for the first time since 2021 and reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2020,” concluded Sullivan.