Matt LaFleur Issues Disappointing Practice Update on Micah Parsons

The Green Bay Packers team seems lost after a very humbling routing by the previously 0-2 Atlanta Falcons during the team’s home opener last Thursday night.

Whilst the main complaints over the first two games stemmed from poor offensive line and running back play, Week 3’s loss also exposed the Packers’ weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball.

In light of the defeat, many expressed a longing to see All-Pro Micah Parsons return to the field as soon as possible as he continues his final stages of recovery from a torn ACL back in December against the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

However, speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Parsons will not resume practice with the team this coming week, as reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Micah Parsons will not practice this week.” Demovsky posted on Sep. 28.

Parsons started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list meaning that he is not eligible to return before Week 5’s divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears. He has been eligible to practice with the team, however, since Week 2 – per the league’s new PUP rules.

So there was no chance of Parsons being able to suit up in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regardless, but certainly it would have been an encouraging sign for the Packers and the fanbase to see him attend practice.

The good news is that, despite the former Dallas Cowboy not slated to practice this coming week, LaFleur shared that this is not due to an injury setback, he is just not quite ready to go yet – per Jason B. Hirschhorn.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on whether Micah Parsons is on track to return as expected: "No setbacks. Just part of the process. He's got to get cleared before we can let him get out there." https://t.co/XBeWhmZS2E — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) September 28, 2026

“No setbacks. Just part of the process. He’s got to get cleared before we can let him get out there.” Hirschhorn reported.

The 27-year old is not medically cleared yet, per LaFleur’s comments, although that does not necessarily rule him out for the Bears game in Week 5.

Whether Parsons ends up practicing next week will be the real indicator of exactly when the Packers’ best defensive player is able to return to the team.