Micah Parsons Sends Out 6-Word Message Amid Looming Return

The Green Bay Packers are playing like one of the best teams in the NFL over the past month, and they have an extremely important game upcoming this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (for their playoff chances).

A big reason for the Packers’ strong level of play over the last month or so (aside from Jordan Love’s growing connection with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden) is that the defense is growing more confident with each passing week.

Well, the Packers will get a huge boost to their pass-rushing group in a couple of weeks (Thanksgiving Eve) with the anticipated return of Micah Parsons.

Parsons was spotted at Packers practice getting some work in this week, and following the clip circulating on social media, Micah Parsons sent out a six-word message about his looming return and what he’s looking to prove.

Micah Parsons Looking to ‘Shock the World’

Packers reporter Rob Demovsky posted the following video (of Parsons practicing):

One commenter quote-tweeted the Demovsky post with the message: “Micah Parsons at Practice. What do you notice”

Micah Parsons couldn’t help but chime in with what he, himself noticed, and it was this six-word message:

“That’s he gonna shock the world!”

Parsons is clearly looming forward to show the NFL world that he can still rush the passer at a high level, which I don’t think anyone is necessarily doubting.

Looking at Micah Parsons’ Importance to the Packers’ Defense

Over the last four games, the Green Bay Packers are averaging just under 20 points per game, so the defense is playing at a high level, but adding Parsons back to the pass-rushing group will only open up opportunities for other defenders to get home when rushing the QB.

It’s good news for the Packers that Parsons is so eager to get back out on the field because he is one of the most dominant edge rushers in the NFL when healthy.

However, that’s the caveat: Parsons has not played an NFL game since around this time last season, so it’s hard to tell how he will perform.

The Packers are set to play the very-injured Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, which is the contest that Parsons is “reportedly” aiming to return in.