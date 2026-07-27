Micah Parsons Delivers Strong Message Before Packers Training Camp

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons is currently rehabbing an ACL injury that took place in December. While he is expected to miss the first couple of weeks of the 2026 season, he did make a post before training camp letting fans know how hard he is working towards getting back on the field.

Parsons says that he is looking to take a step forward despite the ACL injury. He is not working to get back to the old player that he was, but a better version. He discussed the troubles of the offseason and that he was challenged in new ways due to the injury.

Parsons also mentioned that his wife and children are a big motivation in what is making this process easier for him. Parsons has three kids: Malcolm, who is eight, Milana, who is three, and Sherese, who was born in the past year. It appears the combination of one child being old enough to understand what Parsons is doing and another just being brought into the world is starting to change his perspective and motivations. This could lead to the best we have seen from Parsons.

The Green Bay Packers Could Get Micah Parsons at His Best

Parsons is already one of the best pass rushers in the NFL when he is at his normal level. Despite the injury, he was voted the second-best pass rusher in the NFL. He recorded at least 12 sacks in every season, and that includes two seasons that were cut short due to injury.

Parsons has been an All-Pro in all five of his NFL seasons, and has been first-team All-Pro in three of the five seasons. Despite playing in just 13 games, Parsons finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

While the Packers started to lose other names around Parsons to close out the year, the team was at 9-3-1 during the game that Parsons got hurt. They had a lead when he went down and blew that game. Then, they limped to the end of the season with four straight losses. The team immediately went from contenders to pretenders without Parsons.

Packers Face Major Questions at Edge Rusher

Parsons cannot come back soon enough. Green Bay might struggle along the edge until he comes back. They traded Rashan Gary, who was their second rusher last year. So, the top two names will be out of the lineup from last year, and they hardly did anything to add to the room.

Lukas Van Ness is expected to take on the majority of the work. However, he has gone from four sacks to three, and then just 1.5 sacks last season.

Brenton Cox is entering his fourth year with the team, but he has just five sacks. Barryn Sorrell is entering his second year, but he only recorded 1.5 sacks as a fourth-round rookie. It leaves current fourth-round rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton to round out the room.

So, there are a lot of questions behind the motivated Parsons. We will see how he performs.