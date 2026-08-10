Micah Parsons Reveals Target Date for Packers Return

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons was not expected to play for the first couple of weeks of the 2026 season as he recovers from his ACL injury. However, in a recent interview with Brian Baldinger and Stacy Dales of NFL Network, Parsons revealed that Week 6 will be the most optimistic return date for the All-Pro rusher.

Parsons was expected to miss at least the first four weeks, but the big questions were whether he could come back for Week 5 against the division rival Chicago Bears, or Week 6 against his old team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Parsons seemingly ruled out the chance of him making it for the division matchup. However, he does have the Week 6 Primtime duel with his old team circled.

Micah Parsons Has an Optimistic Timeline To Return in Week 6

This is not far off of what was projected earlier this offseason. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic recently tossed a timeline on Parsons that also revolved around him returning for Week 6. Schneidman noted that the Packers do not allow players to return from ACL injuries until they are nine months removed from the surgery.

If Parsons came back right at nine months and got to practice for a couple of weeks, he would be in line to play by Week 6. So, this is not just Parsons pushing to get back because it is the Cowboys and he wants to play his old team.

All medical timelines show that to be a smart expectation for him to return. Now, the Packers have to find a way to get through the first five weeks of the season.

They open on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, then head to the New York Jets in Week 2. In Week 3, they face the Atlanta Falcons at home, and in Week 4, it is on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Finally, it is the Bears matchup in Week 5.

It is never ideal to miss two division games without your best defensive weapon, but he should be back for the other four. If he misses Week 6, they play the Detroit Lions in Detroit in Week 7. It is going to be hard for him to miss that game.

Packers Edge Depth Will be Tested Without Micah Parsons

The question is which of the Packers edge rushers can step up without Parsons. It appears as though it will be a committee approach, especially considering the team also lost Rashan Gary this offseason.

Lukas Van Ness was expected to jump into the lineup this year. The question is who will join him. Barryn Sorrell is the first name up in most rotations. The second-year, former fourth-round pick is taking on more of a leadership role. This could lead him to start for five weeks.

Brenton Cox is another veteran with experience, but he is better in a rotational role. Lastly is rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton. The fourth-round rookie has flashed in practice, but that has mostly been as an interior rusher in specific packages. We will see who steps up.