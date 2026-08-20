Micah Parsons Throws Subtle Shade at Cowboys in Latest Prediction

Entering the 2026 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers will be without superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. He is expected to miss at least the first five weeks as he continues recovering from the torn ACL suffered last year.

Parsons has made it known that his most optimistic return date would see him return in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

Making his return in primetime against his former team would be epic. It may be a reach to think that Parsons will actually be on the field for that game, but he has it set as an aggressive goal.

Since being traded to the Packers by the Cowboys, Parsons has had some back-and-forth action with Dallas. His subtle exchanges with Jerry Jones have been very public.

With that being said, Parsons has made a new prediction that threw subtle shade at the Cowboys.

Micah Parsons Throws Subtle Shade at the Cowboys

As the 2026 regular season continues drawing closer, Parsons has been making his picks for division winners. When it came to the NFC East, he does not have Dallas winning.

Instead, Parsons selected the arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles as his projected winner.

That prediction isn’t going to make the leftover drama from Cowboys fans against Parsons go away. It wasn’t a direct shot at the Dallas franchise, but it’s clear that he doesn’t believe the Cowboys are a top-tier Super Bowl contender.

Jones has been very vocal about wanting to lead Dallas back to championship contention. This latest prediction from Parsons is a clear sign that he doesn’t think the Cowboys’ owner has accomplished that goal just yet.

Packers Must Stay Afloat Until Micah Parsons Returns

Shifting the focus back to Green Bay, the Packers are facing an obvious challenge. Replacing Parsons is nearly impossible, but the team can’t afford to have a slow start.

A healthy Parsons is one of the biggest defensive game-changers in the NFL. In his absence, Green Bay will need to get creative for the defense to play up to its potential.

Jonathan Gannon, the Packers’ new defensive coordinator, will be relying heavily on former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to step up. Outside of Van Ness, Green Bay has talent off of the edge in Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver, Brenton Cox Jr., and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Those five players are going to be tasked with a big workload until Parsons returns to the field.

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the Packers fare until Parsons returns. Assuming he returns at some point between Week 6 and Week 10, they should have the superstar pass rusher when it matters down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.