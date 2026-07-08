CBS Ranking Delivers Harsh Reality for Packers

The Green Bay Packers have one of the most unproven rosters in the NFL. While it sounds crazy, it is true that the Packers are currently do not have a roster filled with quality talent, and Pete Prisco of CBS Sports can prove it.

Prisco ranked the top 100 players in the NFL, and in a bit of a surprise, there were only two Packers players listed. Every team had at least one player make the list, so only getting two in the top 100 speaks to how far the group has to go.

Green Bay Packers Only Have Two Top 100 Players

The players who cracked the top 100 are Micah Parsons, who checked in at number 12, and Jordan Love, who came in at 51. However, for comparison, the Detroit Lions had three players in the top 25.

It is valuable to have the most important position on offense and defense this high on the list, though. Also, the two are close to being in the top half of this list.

Myles Garrett is the only edge rusher ranked higher than Parsons. So, when Parsons is healthy, he can transform a defense that otherwise lacks star power.

Love came in as the seventh-best quarterback. Considering there is a consensus top five, and then a big group of quarterbacks after that, this is a generous ranking for Love. So, it is hard to say there is a lot of bias against the team when their top two players saw strong rankings.

A Few Packers Have a Legitimate Gripe Against the CBS List

There are definitely some names that could argue for a snubbing. Tucker Kraft was on pace to be the best tight end in football before an ACL injury derailed his year in Week 9. Colston Loveland checked in at number 100 despite only producing in the second half of his rookie year. Still, with Loveland being 100, Kraft would not have been much higher if he had made the list.

Zach Tom is another player who could have made the list. Laremy Tunsil came in at 76th, Dion Dawkins was 78th, Andrew Thomas was 83rd, and Rashawn Slater was 97th. The injury to Tom might have hurt his ranking, but he has a better track record of health than both Thomas and Slater. Still, once again, those are fringe players on this list.

On defense, Xavier McKinney was once regarded as one of the best safeties in the NFL. The issue for McKinney is that very few safeties made the list. Nick Emmanwori ranked 93rd, and the next ranked safety was Derwin James at 50th. McKinney has a longer track record than a rookie, but he would have been in the bottom ten if he made the list.

Beyond that, they are looking for breakouts to step up. They have a few new starters on the offensive line, and all three of their receivers have legitimate chances to ascend. On defense, Devonte Wyatt, Edgerrin Cooper, and Evan Williams are other players who could become top 100 players soon, but do not have enough of a resume yet.