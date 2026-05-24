Packers ‘Must’ Add Veteran to Address Roster Weakness to Support Micah Parsons

Fans of the Green Bay Packers have to be getting a little bit tired of the narrative at this point. But it’s not going away until the Packers find a solution to pair with Micah Parsons with their pass rush.

On Saturday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued that solution should come externally for Green Bay. On a list of one remaining move every NFL team needs to still make this offseason, Knox named adding an edge rusher for the Packers.

Knox stressed the edge rusher need for Green Bay as one of the biggest ones on his list.

“The Green Bay Packers have one dependable edge-rusher and plenty of questions opposite him. Unfortunately, star sack artist Micah Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL and might not even be available for Green Bay at the start of the regular season,” wrote Knox.

“After trading away Rashan Gary, the Packers lack depth behind Parsons. 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness hasn’t developed into a regularly productive contributor. Parsons and Gary combined for 20 of Green Bay’s 36 sacks in 2025.

“Adding a veteran like [Von] Miller or [Joey] Bosa is a must at this point.”

To support his point, the Packers went 0-3 without Parsons during the 2025 regular season. They then lost in the first round of the playoffs, blowing an 18-point lead.