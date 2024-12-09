Packers Sign Ex-Patriots Starting Guard for NFL Playoff Push

New Packers guard Michael Jordan.

The Green Bay Packers are adding some depth with starting experience to their offensive trenches as they prepare for the final four games of the 2024 season.

According to the team’s official transaction wire for December 9, the Packers signed former New England Patriots guard Michael Jordan to their practice squad on Monday and released rookie offensive tackle Spencer Rolland in a corresponding roster move.

Jordan — a 2019 fourth-round pick — started 11 games at left guard for the Patriots this season, but the team demoted him to the practice squad in late November and later cut ties with him because of his struggles in the role. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed three sacks and 23 pressures on 441 pass-blocking snaps for New England and graded out as one of the six worst run-blocking guards in the league (119th of 125).

Still, the 26-year-old Jordan has made 40 starts and played in 67 career games as an interior offensive lineman, which could prove useful to the Packers as they fight to secure their place in the NFL playoffs over the final four weeks of the regular season.

Jordan is also the second guard the Packers have added to their 16-man practice squad in the last two weeks, following behind third-year Marquis Hayes on November 30.

The Packers (9-4) will play their next game at the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) for Week 15’s Sunday Night Football showcase at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time on December 15.

Packers Eligible to Activate Jordan Morgan in Week 15

The Packers have now stashed more guard depth on their practice squad, but the bigger boon for the interior of their offensive line in Week 15 may come from Jordan Morgan.

Morgan, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is eligible to be designated for return from the injured reserve list in Week 15 and could resume practicing with the team as soon as Wednesday’s first practice on December 11 if he is cleared for action.

Morgan has missed seven of the first 13 games of his rookie season with the Packers because of a shoulder injury that sidelined him for three games in the first half of the year and then landed him on injured reserve on November 16 after he re-aggravated it. If the Packers feel his shoulder has healed sufficiently, though, his return would supply their line with a more significant depth piece than either of their practice-squad adds.

Morgan isn’t the only Packer eligible to return from the injured list in Week 15. The team can also designate tight end Luke Musgrave — the team’s No. 42 overall pick in 2023 — to return to practice this week if they deem he is healthy enough to return.

Musgrave has been on injured reserve since October 10 with an ankle injury and has not played in a game since Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on September 29. Given how long he has missed, the Packers could potentially take advantage of Musgrave’s 21-day activation and give him more than the upcoming week to get his conditioning back.

Matt LaFleur Provides More Packers Injury Updates

The Packers could receive some reinforcements from their injured list in Week 15, but they are not out of the woods yet as far as injuries go on their 53-man roster.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared updates on a few of the team’s injured players following Week 14’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie safety Javon Bullard is “week-to-week” with an ankle injury that knocked him out of the game early. He also said fellow rookie safety Evan Williams and wide receiver Romeo Doubs are still in the league’s concussion protocol to the start of the week — though, there is time for them to clear it.

While Williams sustained his concussion against the Lions, Doubs has missed the past two games for the Packers and is now entering his third week in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Doubs returned to practice as a limited participant ahead of Week 14’s prime-time matchup with the Lions, but the Packers ruled him out on their final injury report.

The Packers should have more details on their injured players’ progress when they put out their first injury report for Week 15’s matchup after December 11’s first practice.