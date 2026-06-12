28-Year Old Former Packers Guard Signs With the Eagles

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has finally stabilized – at least for now.

The 2025 changing of the guard that saw shaky play from multiple players on both the interior and exterior of the line has given way to a clear set of young and talented first stringers that have the opportunity to regain Green Bay’s spot amongst the best OL units in football. That is if third-year left tackle Jordan Morgan can finally demonstrate why the Packers drafted him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, there was some separate news on the part of a familiar face around Wisconsin. Former Packers guard Michael Jordan, who has had two distinct stints with the organization; one in 2023 and the other in 2024; signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on June 10.

Eagles Sign Former Packers Offensive Lineman

“The Eagles have signed veteran G Michael Jordan.” Ari Meirov reported on Wednesday.

Prior to joining Philadelphia, Jordan was most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘, for whom he started 3 games in 2025, all of which were as elevations from the practice squad.

Jordan’s two tenures in Green Bay were somewhat unique for a player who has otherwise started 46 games in the National Football League, in that he was never elevated to the practice roster – not even for a single game.

After being cut by the Carolina Panthers as part of the team’s final cuts in August 2023, Jordan was signed to the Packers’ practice squad on September 12, where he remained until the end of the season before being released by the organization.

Then, the following season, Jordan re-joined the Packers practice squad in December 2024, but was not re-signed that offseason, ultimately joining the Buccaneers in July 2025.