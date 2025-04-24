Packers Draft Preview: Who Will They Take at No. 23?

The Green Bay Packers will be making the 23rd overall selection of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday.

At his Apri 21 media availability ahead of the draft, General Manager Brian Gutenkust told reporters, “If we had to go play next week I feel really good about our roster. I feel like we could win and go compete. Really across the board. Hopefully as this draft unfolds we’re able to just sit back and select the best player that falls to us.”

Here are 3 players the Packers could pick at No. 23, according to recent mock drafts:

1. CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston is a popular pick for the Packers, with experts including NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, The Ringer’s Todd McShay, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah and

Brooks wrote, “The playmaking cover corner is the ideal ballhawk to play in Jeff Hafley’s system. Hairston excels as a ‘see ball, get ball’ defender with superb instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills.”

McShay added in his mock draft, “Mad Max is one of my favorite players in the draft. He would be an explosive young starter on the perimeter in Green Bay and ease the Packers’ concerns about Jaire Alexander’s role. Hairston is as quick as he is fast, which is notable considering he ran the fastest 40 (4.28 seconds) at the combine. He is also the most confident cornerback in this year’s class when the ball is in the air, evidenced by his tying a Kentucky program record with three career pick-sixes.”

2. WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden could be option for the Packers at No. 23, if they want to bolster their offensive weapons for QB Jordan Love. Several experts have Green Bay taking Golden, including Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell and Sharp Football Analysis’ Brendan Donahue.

Campbell wrote, “The Packers have receivers coming off injuries and need more weapons for Jordan Love. Here is a speed receiver that will inject playmaking potential into their offense. With Isaiah Bond dealing with an injury, Golden has stepped up late in the season to provide some clutch receptions for Texas. Golden has shown the speed to get vertical and is a scoring threat. In 2024, Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards with nine touchdowns. The 6-foot, 195-pounder has enough size and speed to be a potential No. 2 or 3 receiver in the NFL.”

Donahue added, “Is this the year that Green Bay breaks the streak of not selecting a wide receiver in Round 1? He did have a formal meeting with the Packers, which is interesting because not only do they not take wide receivers in the first round, they also do not take prospects without a full relative athletic score profile. … The oddsmakers do consider it a long shot. The Packers to select a wide receiver with their first selection is +700.”

3. CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Some experts have linked the Packers to Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, including The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers,

Brugler wrote on April 23, “I wouldn’t be surprised to see Johnson go as high as No. 11 to the 49ers, but he might still be on the board in the 20s. He declined to run the 40-yard dash at his pro day and the medicals will be a factor for several teams, but the tape shows a really good football player.”