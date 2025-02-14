Packers GM Could ‘Break His Rules’ for Reggie White-Type Trade

The Green Bay Packers head into the 2025 offseason with a large core of talented young players already in place.

That doesn’t mean the Pack shouldn’t swing for the fences in a big way.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN notes that while it isn’t like the Packers to make huge splash acquisitions via trade, making a play for Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett would be reminiscent of a few monster trades the team made a few decades ago — trades that led to Super Bowl wins.

“It would be out of character for general manager Brian Gutekunst to go after any sort of veteran player at this point of their careers. Over the past few seasons, he has rebuilt the Packers into the league’s youngest team while focusing heavily on the draft,” Barnwell wrote on February 13.

“When the Packers did make a splash in free agency last year, they went for a pair of players who were about to enter their age-26 seasons in Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney. I don’t see them abandoning that philosophy right now. And yet, if anybody should know about the benefits of adding a Hall of Fame-caliber player in the prime of their careers, wouldn’t it be the Packers?”

Could a Trade for Myles Garrett Have Reggie White-Type Implications for Green Bay Packers?

Historically, the Packers have benefited from acquiring elite defensive talent. The signing of Reggie White in 1993 is a prime example, as his presence helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. Garrett’s acquisition could have a similar transformative effect, providing veteran leadership and elevating the performance of the entire defense.

“This is the same organization that signed Reggie White as a 31-year-old and saw the Hall of Fame edge rusher rack up 68.5 sacks over six seasons,” Barnwell noted. “Green Bay signed Charles Woodson as a 29-year-old and got four Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro nods out of the defensive back. Both those players were free agents as opposed to trade additions, which makes this deal less likely, but Garrett might be the sort of player who would cause Gutekunst to break his rules.”

Financially, the Packers would need to navigate Garrett’s substantial contract. However, the team has managed large contracts in the past and could structure the deal to fit within their salary cap.

A Top-Tier Pass Rusher Could Take Packers Defense to Next Level

Pairing Garrett with Pro Bowler Rashan Gary could give Green Bay one of the most formidable pass-rushing duos in the NFL. While Gary has been effective, the Packers have not yet found a consistent partner to complement him. Garrett’s proven track record would more than fill this void, making the Packers’ defensive line more explosive and difficult to contain.

The Packers’ defense showed significant growth in 2024, but it but lacks a Grade A pass rusher. In 2024, the Pack accumulated 45 sacks, which ranked seventh in the NFL. That stat is a tad misleading, though.

A significant portion of those sacks came from a few standout games. Gary led the team with 7.5 sacks, which isn’t bad, but it isn’t anything to write home about. In Cleveland, Garrett finished with 14.0 sacks last season, a number he has surpassed or matched in each of the last four seasons. After eight years with the Browns, the veteran defensive end has expressed a desire to be traded, preferably to a contender. The Packers certainly fit that bill, as they have demonstrated consistent playoff contention.

Their defensive scheme under coordinator Jeff Hafley could also provide Garrett with the environment to maximize his impact on the field. Joining a storied franchise like Green Bay would not only place Garrett in the national spotlight but also align him with a team poised for sustained success.