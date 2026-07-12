Packers Get New Micah Parsons Injury Prediction From NFL Exec

The Green Bay Packers have multiple question marks to answer ahead of the 2026 NFL season, but none of them are bigger than the one about superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Last offseason, the Packers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire Parsons. Unfortunately, after a strong start to the season, Parsons suffered a torn ACL that ended his year prematurely.

Parsons ended up playing in 14 games throughout the course of the year, racking up 41 total tackles to go along with 12.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.

Needless to say, the sample size Green Bay received was an overwhelming success. Sadly, the injury is set to cost Parsons time in 2026. Most recently, the expectation has been that he will miss at least half of the season as he works his way back from the torn ACL.

With that being said, one former NFL executive has spoken out with a new prediction about Parsons’ health and potential return.

NFL Exec Delivers New Prediction About Packers’ Micah Parsons

One former NFL executive spoke to Heavy about Parsons’ current status. He gave Packers fans a reason for optimism.

“Why is anyone worried about Micah (Parsons) not returning to the field until the halfway point?” the executive questioned. “Green Bay was never going to rush him back from this injury. By the time that halfway point arrives, he should be ready to go full speed.”

Not only did he suggest that Parsons will be back to 100 percent when he next steps foot on the field for the Packers, he also provided the date he expects Parsons to return.

“I think Week 12 on the road against the Rams is the date to circle. The Packers will be coming off of a bye week and will work him back in. If Green Bay can stay above water until Week 12, they should finish strong.”

Hopefully, that prediction ends up becoming a reality for Green Bay.

Green Bay Needs Players to Step Up in Micah Parsons’ Absence

At the end of the day, the big question is whether or not the Packers can stay above water. In order for that to happen, there are a few players who must step up.

Most notably, Green Bay needs to see more from former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness. He is the most notable name who will be given a much bigger role without Parsons on the field, especially due to the offseason trade that sent Rashan Gary to the Cowboys.

Outside of Van Ness, the Packers will also need players like Karl Brooks, Edgerrin Cooper, Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Collin Oliver to play well.

There is no question that Green Bay has the roster talent to be a Super Bowl contender. However, the Packers are going to need to at least tread water defensively until Parsons returns and gets back to terrorizing opposing offenses.