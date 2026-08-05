Packers Fans Get New Update on Former QB Malik Willis

Over the last two years, the Green Bay Packers‘ fan base came to love quarterback Malik Willis. After an under-the-radar trade with the Tennessee Titans that brought Willis to the team, he quickly became a breakout star.

In each of the last two years, Willis was called upon to play meaningful football due to Jordan Love’s injuries. Every time he stepped foot on the field, Willis found success.

Back in 2024, his first year with the Packers, Willis completed 40 of his 54 passes for 550 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ran for 138 yards and another score. Last season, he threw for 422 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks, completing 30 of his 35 passes and rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

His success in Green Bay led to a starting opportunity in NFL free agency. Willis was signed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract by the Miami Dolphins.

A new update has emerged about how things are going for Willis with his new team.

Packers Fans Get New Update on Malik Willis in Miami

Former Packers’ defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is now the head coach in Miami as well. He spoke out with an update about Willis early on during training camp.

“Just more consistent, the confidence and he’s just getting more comfortable. The ball’s coming out quicker,” Hafley said. “He’s throwing more on his first hitch than being late on his throws. He’s starting to have a better relationship with the guys.”

Hafley also revealed that Willis has taken on much more of a leadership role with the team.

“We’re only through a handful of practices, but he’s already grabbing guys on the side talking to him,” Hafley added. “If a guy drops the ball, he’s encouraging him. You can see him and Malik (Washington) are on the sideline talking about routes, how to do this, how to do that, what the defense is playing.”

What Are the Expectations for Malik Willis in 2026?

Heading into his first season with the Dolphins, Willis has faced underwhelming predictions. Many believe his tenure in Miami will be a flop.

A lot of those predictions have to do with the fact that the Dolphins don’t have a great supporting cast for him. After trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, Miami doesn’t have a true No. 1 target for Willis.

ESPN’s Mike Clay has released his predictions for Willis this season. He sees the former Packers quarterback throwing for 3,554 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In addition, Clay projects Willis to run for 545 yards and three scores.

Those numbers aren’t horrible, but the passing touchdowns are low. Willis will look to surpass those projections and prove that he’s more than capable of being the Dolphins’ long-term franchise quarterback in year one.