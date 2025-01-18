NFL Admits Crucial Mistake in Packers vs. Eagles Wild Card Game

The Green Bay Packers season ended almost one week ago, and the “Cheeseheads” remain bitter about what could have been. After an 11-6 campaign, the Packers were considered one of the more dangerous teams entering the NFL Wild Card. Despite a plethora of injuries, mainly Christian Watson’s season-ending ACL tear in Week 18, Green Bay was ready to play spoiler against the Eagles. Upsetting Philadelphia at home was never going to be easy. However, a hot start could have sparked the Packers to an early lead. Instead, disaster struck on the opening kickoff.

Fielding the ball on Green Bay’s goal line, returner Keisean Nixon made it to the 26-yard line, where Eagles’ defender Oren Burks tackled him, forcing a fumble. With the ball instantly inside Packer’s territory, Philadelphia scored a touchdown three plays later.

However, on the replay, it was clear Burks nailed Nixon with a helmet-to-helmet hit, which usually triggers a personal foul penalty. Nixon also looked to have recovered the fumble further on during the replay.

While the NFL did not make the corrections during the game, they have retroactively admitted their mistake, further angering Packers fans.

NFL Admits Costly Mistake

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has fined Eagles’ linebacker Oren Burks $8,333 for unnecessary roughness (illegal use of helmet) due to his hit on Packers’ kick returner Keisean Nixon that caused a fumble on the opening kickoff last week.

The fine changes nothing other than vindicating thousands of Packers fans. Would overturning the call changed the outcome of the game? Maybe not, but Green Bay will be left wondering what could have been until next season.

One thing is for sure: the NFL is embarrassed by the mistake. The league’s officiating has long been detested by fans and players alike. But this year’s inconsistent flag throwing has drawn ire far too often, hurting the league’s image.

The NFL posted the initial play on their official X account. Titling it, “That’s how you bring the boom.” Since fining Burks and admitting their mistake, the post has since been deleted.

Packers’ Immediate Reaction

Following the game, Nixon spoke to reporters and revealed his thoughts on the play and the fumble.

“I got hit, should have been helmet-to-helmet, but I don’t think they call that on kick returns. Or something like that.” Nixon continued, “I got the ball. I had it in two hands, under the pile. I [then] felt two people pulling my arms apart, and the ball came out. So, they didn’t even give an explanation. I had to go play defense.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he did not get an explanation from the referring crew during the game. In his postgame press conference, LaFleur shared his thoughts on the opening kickoff.

“I thought we recovered the ball from what they showed on the big board. What I was hearing from our guys upstairs, I think Connor Lewis is spot on the majority of the time. They all thought it was our ball. Obviously, the league felt differently.”

The NFL will never throw their refs under the bus by saying they were wrong, but fining Burks will have to do as the Green Bay Packers sit out the rest of the NFL Playoffs.