Hi, Subscriber

NFL Admits Crucial Mistake in Packers vs. Eagles Wild Card Game

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Keisean Nixon, NFL Wild Card
Getty
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Keisean Nixon looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field

The Green Bay Packers season ended almost one week ago, and the “Cheeseheads” remain bitter about what could have been. After an 11-6 campaign, the Packers were considered one of the more dangerous teams entering the NFL Wild Card. Despite a plethora of injuries, mainly Christian Watson’s season-ending ACL tear in Week 18, Green Bay was ready to play spoiler against the Eagles. Upsetting Philadelphia at home was never going to be easy. However, a hot start could have sparked the Packers to an early lead. Instead, disaster struck on the opening kickoff.

Fielding the ball on Green Bay’s goal line, returner Keisean Nixon made it to the 26-yard line, where Eagles’ defender Oren Burks tackled him, forcing a fumble. With the ball instantly inside Packer’s territory, Philadelphia scored a touchdown three plays later.

However, on the replay, it was clear Burks nailed Nixon with a helmet-to-helmet hit, which usually triggers a personal foul penalty. Nixon also looked to have recovered the fumble further on during the replay.

While the NFL did not make the corrections during the game, they have retroactively admitted their mistake, further angering Packers fans.

NFL Admits Costly Mistake

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has fined Eagles’ linebacker Oren Burks $8,333 for unnecessary roughness (illegal use of helmet) due to his hit on Packers’ kick returner Keisean Nixon that caused a fumble on the opening kickoff last week.

The fine changes nothing other than vindicating thousands of Packers fans. Would overturning the call changed the outcome of the game? Maybe not, but Green Bay will be left wondering what could have been until next season.

One thing is for sure: the NFL is embarrassed by the mistake. The league’s officiating has long been detested by fans and players alike. But this year’s inconsistent flag throwing has drawn ire far too often, hurting the league’s image.

The NFL posted the initial play on their official X account. Titling it, “That’s how you bring the boom.” Since fining Burks and admitting their mistake, the post has since been deleted.

Packers’ Immediate Reaction

Following the game, Nixon spoke to reporters and revealed his thoughts on the play and the fumble.

“I got hit, should have been helmet-to-helmet, but I don’t think they call that on kick returns. Or something like that.” Nixon continued, “I got the ball. I had it in two hands, under the pile. I [then] felt two people pulling my arms apart, and the ball came out. So, they didn’t even give an explanation. I had to go play defense.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he did not get an explanation from the referring crew during the game. In his postgame press conference, LaFleur shared his thoughts on the opening kickoff.

“I thought we recovered the ball from what they showed on the big board. What I was hearing from our guys upstairs, I think Connor Lewis is spot on the majority of the time. They all thought it was our ball. Obviously, the league felt differently.”

The NFL will never throw their refs under the bus by saying they were wrong, but fining Burks will have to do as the Green Bay Packers sit out the rest of the NFL Playoffs.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

NFL Admits Crucial Mistake in Packers vs. Eagles Wild Card Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x