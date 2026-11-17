The Green Bay Packers have a new honor to celebrate after wide receiver Christian Watson earned recognition from NFL Media.

Watson was named the 2026 NFL Channel Midseason Offensive Player of the Year, receiving 30% of the fan vote.

NFL Media announced the result Tuesday, Nov. 17, recognizing Watson’s strong start to his fifth NFL season.

The award comes after Watson put together 52 receptions for 916 yards and seven touchdowns through 10 games. He is averaging 17.6 yards per catch and 91.6 receiving yards per game.

The honor is part of NFL Channel’s fan-voted midseason awards, rather than the league’s official end-of-season awards. Still, it gives Watson another distinction during the best statistical start of his career.

Christian Watson Beats Out Four Stars for Midseason Honor

Watson faced stiff competition for the award.

The NFL’s five nominees included Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III.

Fans voted from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15, with NFL Channel revealing the winners following the close of voting.

Watson’s production helped him stand out in a field that included some of the league’s most dangerous offensive players.

He delivered one of his finest performances against the New England Patriots on Nov. 8, catching seven passes for a career-high 171 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 45-27 victory.

That performance strengthened his case as one of the NFL’s top deep threats.

Packers WR Christian Watson Earns Midseason Recognition

The NFL Channel award isn’t Watson’s only distinction this month.

Pro Football Focus selected Watson to its 2026 midseason All-Pro first team, highlighting his production through the first half of the season.

Watson averaged 2.98 yards per route run at the time of that selection, trailing only Smith-Njigba and Mike Evans among NFL receivers.

The numbers show how much Watson has grown in Green Bay’s passing attack.

He already has surpassed his previous career high of 620 receiving yards, set in 2024. His seven touchdown catches match his career best from his rookie season in 2022.

The recognition also comes during a difficult stretch for the Packers.

Green Bay dropped to 6-4 following a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 15. Watson managed three catches for 37 yards in that defeat.

The Packers need their offense to recover as they enter the second half of the season. Watson’s production gives quarterback Jordan Love a proven weapon to lean on.

Now, Watson has a fan-voted award to go with the numbers.