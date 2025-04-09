Hi, Subscriber

Packers Host ‘Violent’ National Champion Run Defender: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tyeik Williams
Getty
FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported the Green Bay Packers hosted Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers may want to consider adding a satellite campus in town for the Ohio State Buckeyes. It will make it even easier for draft prospects such as defensive tackle Tyleik Williams to visit.

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday the Packers were one of several teams who have hosted Williams for a pre-draft visit. The Packers have hosted three Ohio State draft prospects this week.

“Williams is regarded as one of the top run-defending defensive linemen in this class, and is projected to go in the late first or early second-round,” tweeted Schultz.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also touted Williams for his run defense.

“Drain-clogging run defender with violent first contact and nimble feet for impressive tackle production,” Zierlein wrote. “Williams flashes an ability to play through or around the block. He physically dominates man-on-man matchups but inconsistent pad level and shorter arms hinder his double-team take-ons.

“He needs to focus on developing his hands to keep longer NFL guards from getting into him and neutralizing his power. Williams should pressure the pocket from time to time but might not win on his own enough to see many third-down reps.

“The knock-back pop and ability to eat up runners in his general vicinity could help him become an impactful, run-stuffing three-technique.”

In four seasons at Ohio State, Williams posted 136 combined tackles, including 28 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. The Buckeyes defensive lineman also had 10 pass defenses.

Last year, Williams registered 46 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Kristian Welch's headshot K. Welch
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Latest Packers News Alerts

Kristian Welch : Going back to Green Bay

Welch signed with the Packers on Friday, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports. Welch previously played for Green Bay in 2023, when he appeared in 14 regular-season games exclusively as a special-teamer. The veteran linebacker saw time in 2024 with Baltimore and Denver, again working primarily in a special-teams role. Welch will likely reprise his status as a core special-teamer with the Packers next season but could log occasional defensive snaps as a depth linebacker.

Comments

Packers Host ‘Violent’ National Champion Run Defender: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x