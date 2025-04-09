Packers Host ‘Violent’ National Champion Run Defender: Report

The Green Bay Packers may want to consider adding a satellite campus in town for the Ohio State Buckeyes. It will make it even easier for draft prospects such as defensive tackle Tyleik Williams to visit.

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday the Packers were one of several teams who have hosted Williams for a pre-draft visit. The Packers have hosted three Ohio State draft prospects this week.

“Williams is regarded as one of the top run-defending defensive linemen in this class, and is projected to go in the late first or early second-round,” tweeted Schultz.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also touted Williams for his run defense.

“Drain-clogging run defender with violent first contact and nimble feet for impressive tackle production,” Zierlein wrote. “Williams flashes an ability to play through or around the block. He physically dominates man-on-man matchups but inconsistent pad level and shorter arms hinder his double-team take-ons.

“He needs to focus on developing his hands to keep longer NFL guards from getting into him and neutralizing his power. Williams should pressure the pocket from time to time but might not win on his own enough to see many third-down reps.

“The knock-back pop and ability to eat up runners in his general vicinity could help him become an impactful, run-stuffing three-technique.”

In four seasons at Ohio State, Williams posted 136 combined tackles, including 28 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. The Buckeyes defensive lineman also had 10 pass defenses.

Last year, Williams registered 46 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.