Packers’ Pursuit Of All Pro Free Agent Receivers Uncovers Disappointing Revelation

The Green Bay Packers have been historically reticent to make big moves for wide receivers during the offseason, preferring to draft and develop their perimeter weapons , rather than pay top dollar on the open market.

Even as the Packers have liberalized to make bigger swings in free agency under general manager, Brian Gutekunst; a break from former GM, the late Ted Thompson, who famously refused to spend big money in March; the organization has yet to make a splash deal for a wideout

With Christian Watson set to miss the start of the 2025 season, Green Bay’s receiver room leaves much to be desired, with none of Romeo Doubs; Jayden Reed; and Dontayvion Wicks seeming to be the team’s future WR1, despite all being strong up-and-comers.

As such, many believed that the franchise would make a move for elite, available receivers, DK Metcalf or former Packer, Davante Adams.

However, per Matt Schniedman of The Athletic, the team did not even pick up the phone for either player, despite many connecting both to Green Bay.

“I’m told the Packers never made an offer to the Seahawks for DK Metcalf, contrary to multiple reports”, Schneidman writes, “Brian Gutekunst and John Schneider are good friends from their time together in Green Bay, but a deal between the two for Metcalf was never a realistic possibility.”

Packers “Never Made An Offer” For Metcalf Or Adams

None of this will shock Packers fans, who are at this point very much resigned to simply upgrading the receiving corps with the odd second round pick every few years.

However, many believed that after his big pronouncement about competing for championships, this could finally be the year that Gutekunst rolls the dice on a big time pass-catcher.

Ultimately, it wasn’t, and whilst there was some to-be-expected disappointment from some Green Bay fans, others were rather relieved at having not made a play for either – particularly Metcalf – to whom the Pittsburgh Steelers gave a 5 year, $130 million deal, in addition to sending the Seattle Seahawks their second round pick in this upcoming draft.

Adams felt like more of a natural fit; a player already on the open market having been cut by the New York Jets; and was at one point favored to end up in Wisconsin. But alas the reunion never happened, and the All-Pro ended up with the Los Angeles Rams on a 2 year, $46 million deal.

Still, fans are understandably frustrated that the team missed out (so far) on hot receiving talents amongst other big-name free agents.

How Do The Packers Address The Receiving Corps Moving Forward?

The Packers need some semblance of fresh blood at the position, and with the team remaining the NFL’s youngest for the second year running in 2024, many assumed that an established WR would be the route to go for.

With all of the NFL’s leading free agent wideouts now off the board; Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins and Adams have all signed new contracts (or been franchise tagged); Green Bay will have to turn to the draft to find an elite playmaker, whom they may pair with an older, seasoned veteran like former Bills, Stefon Diggs or Amari Cooper.