Hi, Subscriber

Packers’ Pursuit Of All Pro Free Agent Receivers Uncovers Disappointing Revelation

  • 137 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Brian Gutekunst
Getty
Brian Gutekunst

The Green Bay Packers have been historically reticent to make big moves for wide receivers during the offseason, preferring to draft and develop their perimeter weapons , rather than pay top dollar on the open market.

Even as the Packers have liberalized to make bigger swings in free agency under general manager, Brian Gutekunst; a break from former GM, the late Ted Thompson, who famously refused to spend big money in March; the organization has yet to make a splash deal for a wideout

With Christian Watson set to miss the start of the 2025 season, Green Bay’s receiver room leaves much to be desired, with none of Romeo Doubs; Jayden Reed; and Dontayvion Wicks seeming to be the team’s future WR1, despite all being strong up-and-comers.

As such, many believed that the franchise would make a move for elite, available receivers, DK Metcalf or former Packer, Davante Adams.

However, per Matt Schniedman of The Athletic, the team did not even pick up the phone for either player, despite many connecting both to Green Bay.

“I’m told the Packers never made an offer to the Seahawks for DK Metcalf, contrary to multiple reports”, Schneidman writes, “Brian Gutekunst and John Schneider are good friends from their time together in Green Bay, but a deal between the two for Metcalf was never a realistic possibility.”

Packers “Never Made An Offer” For Metcalf Or Adams

None of this will shock Packers fans, who are at this point very much resigned to simply upgrading the receiving corps with the odd second round pick every few years.

However, many believed that after his big pronouncement about competing for championships, this could finally be the year that Gutekunst rolls the dice on a big time pass-catcher.

Ultimately, it wasn’t, and whilst there was some to-be-expected disappointment from some Green Bay fans, others were rather relieved at having not made a play for either – particularly Metcalf – to whom the Pittsburgh Steelers gave a 5 year, $130 million deal, in addition to sending the Seattle Seahawks their second round pick in this upcoming draft.

Adams felt like more of a natural fit; a player already on the open market having been cut by the New York Jets; and was at one point favored to end up in Wisconsin. But alas the reunion never happened, and the All-Pro ended up with the Los Angeles Rams on a 2 year, $46 million deal.

Still, fans are understandably frustrated that the team missed out (so far) on hot receiving talents amongst other big-name free agents.

How Do The Packers Address The Receiving Corps Moving Forward?

The Packers need some semblance of fresh blood at the position, and with the team remaining the NFL’s youngest for the second year running in 2024, many assumed that an established WR would be the route to go for.

With all of the NFL’s leading free agent wideouts now off the board; Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins and Adams have all signed new contracts (or been franchise tagged); Green Bay will have to turn to the draft to find an elite playmaker, whom they may pair with an older, seasoned veteran like former Bills, Stefon Diggs or Amari Cooper.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers’ Pursuit Of All Pro Free Agent Receivers Uncovers Disappointing Revelation

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x