NFL Insider’s Jordan Love Comments Turn Heads in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love are facing a lot of pressure entering the 2026 NFL season.

Over the last couple of years, the Packers have been viewed as a potential Super Bowl contender. In each season, they have been unable to win in the postseason.

Following the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade last offseason, the window is open in Green Bay. However, that window could close very quickly. The Packers need to take advantage of the talent level on their roster now.

Love has played great football since taking over as the starter in Green Bay. While he has played great football, he has not quite lived up to the hype entirely. This season, he will be watched closely with expectations of powering the Packers on a playoff run.

With that being said, there are some questioning whether or not the Green Bay signal caller is facing a make-or-break season.

NFL Insider Delivers Bold Words About Packers’ Jordan Love

Tom Pelissero, one of the best NFL insiders in the game, was on the “Rich Eisen Show” and was asked about whether or not Love is facing a make-or-break season. He had a strong response.

“He’s played a lot of good football; he’s had injuries that set him back, that’s made things more complicated,” Pelissero said.

“You get banged up early in the season, you’re never fully healthy. I think that always has a trickle-down effect… Matt LeFleur loves Jordan Love.”

Even though Love has received some backlash due to the Packers coming up short as a team, he cannot be personally blamed. He has played good football. In the playoffs, he has put up big numbers and done everything in his power to win games.

A Look at Jordan Love’s Career Thus Far

During the 2025 NFL season, Love put up great production. He completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 15 games.

Throughout his entire 57-game NFL career since being drafted No. 26 overall in the 2020 draft, Love has thrown for 11,535 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, while completing 64.3 percent of his passes.

Those numbers should place Love among the elite quarterbacks in the league.

Until he is able to lead Green Bay on a deep playoff run and the team is able to live up to its full potential, there will always be those who doubt Love. Pelissero, however, is clearly all onboard the Love train.

Only time will tell what the 2026 NFL season has in store for Love. The Packers should be a legitimate Super Bowl contender and Love will have a chance to silence his critics once and for all.