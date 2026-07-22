NFL Analysts Can’t Agree on Packers’ Offensive Firepower

The Green Bay Packers have one of the most volatile sets of skill players, according to Jared Dubin of CBS Sports. Dubin ranked the offensive triplets for all 32 teams based on ten CBS Sports writers’ votes. The Packers had one of the widest ranges of rankings.

“Love is a pretty polarizing player, with very good overall numbers and really high highs but also some really low lows,” Jared Dubin wrote. “Jacobs took a step backward last season (4.0 yards per carry) after a strong first year in Green Bay and was arrested on domestic battery charges this offseason. Watson brings extremely high highs and an electric upside, but then there’s the injury concern. The Packers represent an extremely volatile team in these rankings.”

One ranking had them at ninth, and one ranking had them at nineteenth. They averaged out to 13.3, which had them ranked 12th overall. This wide range comes from all three spots on offense being volatile.

The Green Bay Packers Triplets Rankings Are Volatile

The triplets feature the top passer, runner, and pass catcher for the team. When it comes to the top passer, there are not many viewed differently league-wide more than Love is.

Some view him as a fringe top-five player, and some view him as a starter who is barely around the average range. The top seven teams featured the top five quarterbacks, along with Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. So, it is easy to think that they would only be at seven if they had skill players to rival those two teams.

Josh Jacobs can be viewed as one of the best running backs in the NFL, but last year was not his best. His resume exceeds that of Javonte Williams, but last year Williams was the better runner. Jacobs comes in with legal questions and a few health problems as well. All of a sudden it makes sense why the Cowboys would be higher just looking at passer and runner.

Meanwhile, both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles ranked ahead of the Packers. Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts are in the same range as Love. However, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are key reasons why those teams are ranked so high.

Meanwhile, the person who would be the Packers’ best pass catcher is debatable in its own right. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Tucker Kraft could all make the case. Still, none of those players are on the tier of CeeDee Lamb or Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The other two teams ahead of the Packers are the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Once again, if they have a quarterback close to Love, the Packers are surpassed by A.J. Brown and Ladd McConkey being the top threats on their respective teams.

This is what would cause the Packers to come in at 12th, and it looks fair.

The Packers Are Second Best in the NFC North

The Lions came in at number three thanks to their elite skill players. However, the Minnesota Vikings ranked 18th, and the Chicago Bears came in 13th. So, the Packers did finish with the second-best group in the division.

The Vikings were hurt by their quarterback and running back. There are not many rankings including Justin Jefferson, where he comes in 18th. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams still has some questions in Chicago. With D’Andre Swift being up and down at running back, the Packers are a bit more stable right now.