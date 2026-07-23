Emerging Packers Unit Faces Multiple Disrespectful Pre-Season Rankings

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line play did not match up to their usual high standards at the position group.

Although things started to improve – particularly on the interior – towards the end of the season, as both free agent pickup Aaron Banks and rookie Anthony Belton began to find their footing and build chemistry with recently-extended center Sean Rhyan, the Packers certainly had a down year on the OL front.

Coming into 2026, however, with right tackle Zach Tom returning to full fitness after missing five games last season, expectations and hopes are much higher. Even with the consideration that much of the line’s success will be predicated on the play of 2024 first round pick Jordan Morgan, who has shown little on the field over the course of his first two years in the league.

Yet, it seems that others are far more bearish on Green Bay’s protection up front. Brandon Thorn of Establish the Run produced his ranking of all 32 teams’ offensive lines, and in his view the Packers have the 29th (!!) ranked line – i.e. fourth worst – in the NFL.

As a bottom tier offensive line, Thorn considers the franchise to have “multiple unresolved positions” on the unit and a “fragile weekly floor”.

Packers Offensive Line Written-Off by Multiple Publications

But this is simply latest critique of the position group, and one that is hardly confined to Thorn. In fact, according to an aggregation of pre-season rankings by Football Insights, the Packers’ consensus ranking heading into the year is 27th, just two spots higher than Thorn’s.

FTN Fantasy, ran by former Football Outsiders founder Aaron Schatz, did not exactly have glowing words to say about the unit, in a piece authored by Dan Fornek.

Fornek considers the loss of starters Elgton Jenkins and Rasheed Walker, along with the possible future implications of the knee injury suffered by Tom, as reasons for potential further regression on the line.

Packers OL Better Than Projections Suggest

However, Fornek’s analysis is fundamentally flawed, with the exception of concerns arising from the left tackle position, which is set to be occupied by the unproven Morgan.

In his subsequent criticism of Aaron Banks, Fornek does not account for the improvement the former San Francisco 49er showed down the line, especially after he managed to overcome his ankle injury issues post Week 6. He is also points to Rhyan’s benching at guard, without also noting his demonstrated impressive capabilities at center that saw him be rewarded with a three-year, $33 million extension as a result.

Indeed, even the unmentioned Belton began to show real promise at right guard as the year went on. And between him, Rhyan and Banks, Green Bay may not only have a solid pass protecting interior, but one of the biggest, most physically imposing run-blocking guard pairings in the league.

Pro Football Network and Sharp Football Analysis had similar views on the unit, and likely for similar to reasons as those put forward by Fornek. But those paying attention know that if Morgan can prove himself to be a capable starter and Tom is fully recovered and healthy, this unit easily has a top-10 ceiling.