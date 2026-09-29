The Green Bay Packers are trying to fix their offensive line; the issue is that they are attempting to do so in the middle of the season. So, while it can be a positive to see the team with a poor offensive line sign Cordell Volson, Laken Tomlinson, and Mekhi Becton in the span of two weeks, it can also come off as desperate.

The moves highlight a mess within the Packers’ front office, according to Mark Tauscher of ESPN Milwaukee.

“It’s a mess; there is no other way to put it,” stated Tauscher on his radio show. “These guys are both on their emergency list. You don’t use the term emergency loosely. They saw the same film everyone else did.”

Tauscher is making it clear that the Packers are moving to a backup plan, and an emergency plan, three weeks into the season is not a good look. The players they signed were free agents for a reason, and it is because no other teams were desperate enough to want them.

Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Moves Called a Mess

Some of the issues are out of the Packers’ control. Aaron Banks had a knee issue flare up this offseason. He came back in Week 2 and had a toe issue arise. So, the Packers have played three different linemen at left guard. Banks is third amongst them in snaps.

At right tackle, Zach Bako-Bewele is on the IR after a patellar injury. This is disappointing, but he is coming off of the same injury he suffered the year prior. So, Anthony Belton is holding it down at right tackle. However, he spent last season at right guard.

Their right guard is Jacob Monk. He is a 2024 fifth-round pick who has struggled so far this season. So, they have three holes. Two are due to injuries, and the third is a result of the injuries.

Still, Green Bay did not prepare themselves from a depth standpoint. Monk, Belton, Jager Burton, and Donovan Jennings have all struggled. So, the team added a few more names.

Packers Have Plans on Offensive Line

Tomlinson is a good fit and has plenty of starting experience. His issue is that he is going to be 34 years old this season. After seven years of not missing a game, he only suited up for ten games in 2025. He might be close to the end of the road.

Becton is only in his sixth NFL season. However, he was a major liability for the Los Angeles Chargers last year. In his first six seasons, Becton has only had one quality season as a starter. That was 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a failed draft pick with the New York Jets before that.

Both players have talent and starting experience. However, most teams would like to have better options than these two. It is easy to see how the additions could be viewed as a mess, even if they end up being upgrades over what the Packers had.