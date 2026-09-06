Packers Ripped for Costly Offseason Miscalculation

The Green Bay Packers had a lot of smart moves this offseason, but one that they might regret is letting offensive tackle Rasheed Walker leave in free agency. Bill Huber of Packers OnSI graded the offseason moves the team made, and letting Walker leave was by far the lowest grade, with a D.

Huber said that the Packers completely miscalculated the market for the seventh-round pick entering his fifth NFL season.

“In 2025, the Steelers let mediocre left tackle Dan Moore go in free agency, with the contract given to him by the Titans giving Pittsburgh a third-round compensatory pick,” wrote Huber. “The Packers were hoping that would happen again with their decent starting left tackle from the past three seasons, Rasheed Walker.”

As Huber continues, this decision blew up in their faces when the market for Walker soured, and he signed a team-friendly deal with the Carolina Panthers.

“Instead, Walker got a one-year, $4 million contract from the Panthers, so the Packers will be fortunate to get a seventh-round comp pick,” added Huber. “At that price, the Packers would have done well to re-sign Walker, though it takes two to contractually tango.”

It is fair to note that Walker might not have wanted to come back. However, bringing Walker back at $4M on one year is arguably a smarter decision than letting him walk and not seeing any compensatory value.

Green Bay Packers Look Bad Letting Rasheed Walker Leave in Free Agency

Walker is the type of player the Packers like to retain. They drafted him in the seventh round and developed him into a starting tackle. Walker did not start as a rookie, but started in 48 games over three seasons after that.

The Packers thought the combination of starting experience and youth would allow him to get a big contract. However, he had enough questions that teams passed, and he ended up signing with the Panthers.

He was expected to compete with rookie Monroe Freeling for a starting job. However, right tackle Taylor Moton suffered a season-ending injury. So, Freeling will play right tackle, and Walker will start in Week 1.

The Packers let the Panthers get a starting left tackle for nearly nothing.

Walker Would Not Have Been a Starter With Packers

The Packers not only thought they would get a compensatory pick, but they also wanted to push out their former starter for their new starter, Jordan Morgan. Morgan is a former first-round pick, but has played a versatile role in his first two seasons.

The Packers could have brought back Walker to compete with Morgan, but wanted Morgan to get all of the work. So, Walker likely was not interested in returning.

Still, for the money, the Packers could have used him. They are currently thin at tackle and have been pushing potential right guard Anthony Belton outside to tackle to give them the depth.

So, they could have re-signed Walker, had him as depth and insurance for Morgan, and given Belton more work at right guard. It makes sense that this move is the one getting scrutinized.