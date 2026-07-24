Packers Predicted to Regret Major Offseason Changes

The Green Bay Packers went through a lot of roster changes this past offseason. While they see the roster in a better spot, there are enough questions to wonder how much better the roster has actually gotten. Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated is projecting the volume of moves the team made to be a bad thing. It was listed as the decision that will haunt the team.

“The Packers let several players depart in free agency or via trades, including Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rashan Gary, Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins and Quay Walker,” cited Geitheim. “Since the Packers lacked draft capital and cap space, they were also unable to make big offseason additions.”

Geitheim notes that the team does have potential in-house replacements for every loss. However, without knowing enough about how they will translate, there is a real fear this will be an issue.

The Green Bay Packers Need Multiple Names To Step Up in 2026

At receiver, the Packers are mostly looking to Matthew Golden to replace the loss of Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs. Savion Williams will get some work as well, but the talk all offseason is that the Packers are going from a group of receivers to three defined roles.

The team has Christian Watson and Jayden Reed expected to be healthier this year, so the Packers were already going to take some of the targets away from Wicks and Doubs. Still, while Golden is unproven, he is also a first round pick, so the talent says that he could make an impact.

The Packers traded edge rusher Rashan Gary, so they seem to be okay with his status on the roster. Gary could have a strong season, but his contract and age were catching up to him. Now, the team is leaning on Lukas Van Ness. Van Ness has minimal production through three seasons.

However, like Golden, this is a former first round pick getting a major increase in his role.

At offensive line, the team did not try to retain Walker, who signed a team-friendly deal with a conference foe in free agency. The Packers also moved on from Jenkins, who is recovering from an injury.

The replacements are unknown, but Jordan Morgan is another first round pick with potential to be better than Walker at left tackle. Green Bay is also moving the experienced Sean Rhyan into center to replace Jenkins. Then, second round pick Anthony Belton is stepping into right guard, where he made five starts last season.

The Packers also traded for Zaire Franklin to replace Walker. They got older in this spot, but saved some money.

Packers Will Be in Division Battle

All of the youth on the roster is unproven, and Franklin is coming off of his worst year in the NFL. At his age he might not get back to a quality level. Still, Green Bay made the majority of the moves years prior to the moves actually being made.

They were prepared for this. So, while it might end up haunting them, it is hard to say that they were caught off guard, or should have seen something different happen.