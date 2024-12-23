Packers’ 2nd Round Pick Luke Musgrave Active for MNF vs. Saints

Luke It is official. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, The Green Packers are activating tight end Luke Musgrave from injured reserve and he will play tonight against the New Orleans Saints in Monday Night Football.

Musgrave, who has been out since Week 4 with an ankle injury that required surgery, has been limited to position drills and scout-team reps since being designated for a return from injured reserve on Dec. 11.

The Packers listed him as questionable on the final injury report for Week 16.

Packers Anticipating Musgrave’s Return

Pelissero added that the Packers are going to ease Musgrave back in — a sentiment head coach Matt LaFleur shared throughout the week.

“It’s not like we would go out there and play him 70 snaps, but if we can ease him back into it, I think that would be really good for him and us.” LaFleur continued saying the team could make Musgrave comfortable in his return, “He’s had enough experience, and I feel pretty comfortable with what we would ask him to do to go out there and play.”

While the former second-round pick may be on a snap count, LaFleur believes his speed and verticality bring another element to the Packers’ offense.

“He’s got something you can’t really coach in terms of just the speed he brings out on the field.”

Since 2023, Musgrave has caught eight passes for 204 yards and one touchdown on passes 10 or more yards. On passes of 20 or more yards, Musgrave has five receptions, for 164 yards and one touchdown with a 98.5 receiving grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Musgrave’s Role

Musgrave adds another element to a Packers offense that has been humming in recent weeks. Averaging 30 points and winning three of four games, it is hard to imagine things getting much better for Green Bay. But with the second-year tight end back, the Packers are getting stronger at the right time.

While it will take time for Musgrave to get fully integrated back into the offense, he is open to any opportunity.

“I’ll do whatever plays they have for me,” Musgrave said. “If that’s blocking, if that’s route-running if that’s whatever. Whatever they have me doing, I’ll do.”

In 11 games as a rookie, Musgrave caught 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown. He also had 30 or more receiving yards in six games, including six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in two career postseason games.

Before his injury, Musgrave caught five passes for 22 yards in 108 snaps while serving as Tucker Kraft’s backup.

Ahead of his Monday Night Football return, Luke Musgrave spoke about his recovery.

“Feeling good. I’m taking a lot of scout-team reps, which is great, going against the No. 1 defense. So, it’s been really good, just to learn by doing.”

The Green Bay Packers are entering the witching hour of the NFL season. Although the NFC Nort title is out of reach, they can officially clinch a playoff birth with a with tonight over the Saints. They could still overtake the Minnesota Vikings to land the No. 5 seed or fall to the No. 7 spot with three games remaining.