Packers a ‘Potential’ Trade Suitor for Former No. 2 Pick QB

No matter which quarterback the Packers play in the home opener in Week 2 against the Colts—and it will be recently acquired Malik Willis by all accounts—the fact remains that the team’s inability to land a quality, reliable backup is proving costly. The team was not happy with the two quarterbacks it had picked up in the draft in the last two years (Sean Clifford or Michael Pratt) and now Willis will be pressed into action as a starter for just the fourth time in his career, and the first time since December 2022.

Maybe he will come through. More likely, though, is that Willis will prove to be a run-first quarterback who is easy to defend and who does not take advantage of the Packers strength at wide receiver. And thus, the Packers will go into Week 3, even if injured starter Jordan Love is healthy, still in need of a longer-term solution on the QB depth chart.

And though they already coughed up a draft pick—a seventh-rounder—for Willis, the Packers are again being lined up as a “potential suitor” to make another quarterback trade, this time for former No. 2 overall pick (in 2021) Zach Wilson, currently with the Broncos.

Zach Wilson a Sensible Trade Target

That notion comes from Bleacher Report, in an article titled, “2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2.” In it, analyst Kristopher Knox noted that Wilson is stuck at No. 3 on the Broncos depth chart behind rookie Bo Nix and veteran Jarrett Stidham. He should not be difficult to pry from the Broncos, who had acquired Wilson for a sixth-round/seventh-round pick swap.

Wilson was 28-for-44 passing with 397 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions) in the preseason with the Broncos, but could not make a dent in the depth chart despite a 115.4 passer rating.

Wrote Knox: “Like (Mac) Jones, Wilson had some impressive moments during the preseason that could stir up trade interest.

“Two teams stand out as logical suitors at this point. The Packers won’t have Love for the immediate future and might need a new quarterback to navigate the next few weeks. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers “have not reached out and are not expected” to pursue a veteran signal-caller at this time. That stance could change, however, depending on how backup Malik Willis fares in Week 2.”

The Giants, whose quarterback situation remains a mess, are the other possible suitor.

Packers Sticking With Malik Willis

Speculation around potential additions probably won’t amount to much for the Packers, especially if they are bent on giving Willis an opportunity. A disastrous loss to Indianapolis and/or a bad turn on Love’s recovery might change that calculus, but that is a long shot.

Wilson is an intriguing possibility, a guy who could eventually return to relevancy the way that Vikings starter Sam Darnold has done after he, too, had a rough go of things with the woebegone Jets.

But the Packers are just not desperate enough to make a move like that. Yet.

Speaking on Willis this week, coach Matt LaFleur said, via Packers Wire, “He’s put a lot of time and effort into this thing. He’s grinded. He’s learned the terminology and is able to spit out the play-calls and we’ve got confidence in him. I think if he’s given a full week of preparation, a full week of practice, I’ve got confidence that he’ll go out there and perform at a high level.”