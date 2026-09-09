Green Bay Packers Make Decision on $77 Million Starter Ahead of Vikings Opener

The Green Bay Packers still have an injury question surrounding Aaron Banks entering Week 1, but Matt LaFleur removed any uncertainty about the veteran guard’s place in the lineup.

Banks, who has worked his way back from a knee injury throughout training camp, will be limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Regardless, LaFleur made clear that the $77 million veteran remains Green Bay’s first choice at left guard if he is cleared for Sunday’s opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

“If he’s able to go, he’s the starting left guard,” LaFleur said Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

That declaration matters after rookie Jager Burton worked with the first-team offense while Banks recovered. Burton’s emergence gave Green Bay an extra option on the interior, but LaFleur’s message leaves scant room for a Week 1 competition if Banks is healthy enough to play.

Green Bay’s schedule has the divisional matchup set for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.

Banks Has Been Working Back From Knee Injury

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 28: Aaron Banks #64 of the Green Bay Packers goes down injured during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on August 28, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Banks’ knee has been a storyline for much of the summer.

Packers.com reported Aug. 18 that Banks took his first 11-on-11 snaps of training camp that day after previously being limited largely to individual work. Banks called the session a “big step” and note his focus on making the most of a compressed ramp-up period.

His absence opened valuable practice work for Burton.

The rookie fifth-round pick received first-team opportunities during mandatory minicamp in June at Banks’ left guard spot.

LaFleur praised Burton at the time as “extremely coachable” and said the Kentucky product had put himself “in the mix” for playing time.

By mid-August, Packers.com noted Burton had continued to take first-team snaps at left guard while Banks dealt with the knee issue. That created a legitimate contingency plan for Green Bay and gave the rookie an extended look against starting-caliber competition.

Still, Banks has held the inside track whenever healthy. There were “no plans to replace him at left guard” after his play improved as he got healthier during the 2025 season.

LaFleur’s latest comment reinforces that stance at the moment.

Packers Have Major Investment in Banks

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 07: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammate Aaron Banks #65 after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Lambeau Field on December 07, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay has plenty invested in Banks beyond his position on the depth chart.

The Packers signed the former San Francisco 49ers starter to a four-year, $77 million contract in March 2025. Banks had started 43 games for San Francisco from 2022 through 2024 and posted a 91.7% pass-block win rate during his final season with the team.

Adding size and experience to Green Bay’s interior was the goal of the signing. At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Banks arrived with extensive work in a system featuring similarities to LaFleur’s offense. He had logged 2,588 offensive snaps with San Francisco and built a reputation as a powerful run blocker capable of reaching the second level.

His first year in Green Bay came with interruptions, as Banks dealt with injuries early in 2025 before his performance improved as he got healthier. The organization entered 2026 expecting him to remain its starting left guard.

Now the question is whether his knee will cooperate in time for Minnesota.

Green Bay has insurance after Burton’s productive summer, but LaFleur made the pecking order clear four days before kickoff.

Assuming Banks receives medical clearance, the Packers plan to put their high-priced veteran right back where they expected him to be.