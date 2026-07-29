Green Bay Packers Get Major Injury Boost With $77 Million Starter Cleared

The Green Bay Packers opened training camp with a crowded injury list, but two of those concerns did not last long.

Guard Aaron Banks and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse passed their physicals and were activated Wednesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported on X.

Both players had been placed on the physically unable to perform list before Green Bay’s first practice of camp.

The move is especially important for Banks, who is entering the second season of the four-year, $77 million deal he signed with the Packers in 2025.

With Green Bay reshuffling several spots along its offensive line, Banks is one of only two projected starters set to remain at the same position.

The quick clearance also gives Stackhouse an opportunity to rejoin a defensive line with several roles still unsettled under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Banks Returns to Packers’ Reworked Offensive Line

Banks’ brief stay on the PUP list created an immediate question because the Packers already have significant change around him.

Packers.com described Banks as “entrenched at left guard” entering camp.

But reorganized is happening.

Jordan Morgan is replacing three-year starter Rasheed Walker at left tackle, while Sean Rhyan takes over full time at center after replacing the injured Elgton Jenkins midway through last season.

Zach Tom remains at right tackle.

That makes Banks, a 28-year-old who appeared in 15 games and made 14 starts last season, an important source of continuity for a group that needs time together.

His first year in Green Bay included an ankle injury that cost him time early in the season, but he returned to start 12 straight games from Week 6 through Week 17.

Green Bay originally signed Banks after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN reported at the time that his contract was worth $77 million over four years after he had started 43 games for San Francisco from 2022 through 2024.

The Packers are counting on the line to settle around Jordan Love after another offseason of movement.

Luckily, clearing Banks gives him weeks of pre-opening day timeframe to work on continuity.

Stackhouse Gets Early Chance in Defensive Line Race

Stackhouse’s activation is good news as well.

The 6-foot-4, 327-pound defensive tackle made Green Bay’s roster as an undrafted rookie last season, extending the franchise’s streak to 21 consecutive years with at least one undrafted rookie on the Week 1 roster, per Packers.com.

He appeared in 13 games with one start and finished with 12 tackles.

Coaches utilized him in a limited role, but the Packers brought him back into a defensive line room that has undergone significant offseason changes.

Veteran Javon Hargrave joined the group in free agency, while Devonte Wyatt returns after a leg injury ended his 2025 season.

Green Bay also has second-year defensive tackle Warren Brinson and rookie Chris McClellan competing for snaps.

Hargrave began camp on the PUP list, which only adds value to available practice reps for the younger interior defenders.

Stackhouse passing his physical one day later keeps the designation from costing him meaningful early-camp work.

The Packers surely welcome back Banks and Stackhouse.

Banks can resume work with the new offensive line, while Stackhouse gets his chance to compete for a larger role on a defense.