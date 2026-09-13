Packers’ $77 Million Starter Ruled Out Before Vikings Opener

The Green Bay Packers won’t have a high-paid offensive linemen at their disposal today.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks is inactive for Sunday’s NFC North opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

Banks had been dealing with a knee injury and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The news leaves the Green Bay Packers without the veteran they signed to a four-year, $77 million contract in March 2025, and the reworked offensive line will have to deal with his absence vs. an aggressive Vikings defense.

Green Bay did receive better news at right tackle, where Zach Bako-Bewele is active after also entering the weekend with an injury concern.

Banks’ inavailability puts rookie Jager Burton squarely in the spotlight.

The fifth-round pick spent stretches with the first-team offense at left guard during training camp while Banks managed his knee issue, handing Green Bay a contingency plan that has received some rehearsal time.

Packers Prepared Burton for Banks Scenario

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 28: Aaron Banks #65 of the Green Bay Packers goes down injured during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on August 28, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Banks’ availability had been one of Green Bay’s lingering questions throughout the summer.

The Packers’ official site reported in August that Burton continued taking first-team snaps at left guard as Banks only took part in individual work. At the time, Green Bay noted that Burton starting in Week 1 could no longer be considered a surprise.

That preparation suddenly is critical against Minnesota.

Green Bay’s unofficial depth chart lists Donovan Jennings behind Banks at left guard and Burton behind Sean Rhyan at center, but the Packers have moved their young linemen around throughout the offseason.

Burton’s first-team work at Banks’ position gives head coach Matt LaFleur a way forward for the opener.

Banks, meanwhile, is a necessary piece of Green Bay’s front. He started 14 of 15 games in 2025, per his official Packers bio, helping an offensive line that finished tied for seventh in the NFL with 29 sacks allowed. Green Bay also finished second in third-down conversion rate at 48.8%.

The Packers originally targeted Banks after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN reported that his $77 million deal followed a 2024 season in which he posted a 91.7% pass-block win rate and 69% run-block win rate.

Those are difficult snaps to replace on short notice.

Packers’ Offensive Line Will Get Tested

A sidelined Banks throws a wrench in an o-line that had a fair amount of change entering 2026.

Jordan Morgan moved into the left tackle role, Rhyan took over at center and Jacob Monk emerged at right guard, and Bako-Bewele returned from offseason surgery to reclaim the right tackle job.

Banks aims to provide veteran stability between Morgan and Rhyan.

Instead, Jordan Love could be working behind a left side featuring Morgan and either Burton or another reserve option in the season opener.

Since Minnesota’s defense under Brian Flores has developed a reputation for pressure and disguise, Green Bay’s reshuffled group will need to communicate cleanly in a hostile road environment. The Minnesota Vikings also added veteran Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad shortly before Week 1, notching an experienced pass rusher familiar with his system.

The good news for Green Bay is the avoidance of a second starting-line absence with Bako-Bewele available, but Banks’ late scratch is the bad news.

At least, the Packers spent August preparing for this possibility.