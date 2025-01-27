Packers Acquire Raiders’ Elite $94 Million Edge Rusher In Proposed Trade

The Green Bay Packers are expected to aggressively address their pass rush in the offseason, a critical need for a team looking to contend in 2025. After reinforcing their secondary last year by signing Xavier McKinney, the Packers could now target a high-impact edge rusher to elevate their defense. Tyler Brooks of The 33rd Team has suggested a blockbuster trade that would bring elite defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders to Green Bay. The proposed deal includes:

Packers receive: Defensive end Maxx Crosby

Raiders receive: 2025 second-round pick and 2026 third-round pick

“The Green Bay Packers desperately need a pass rusher,” Brooks wrote. “Not one they can be patient in developing, but one who can contribute right away for a potential Super Bowl run in 2025. For all the positives of Jeff Hafley’s defense this season, the Packers ranked just 26th in pass rush win rate. No player recorded 50 or more pressures, and only Rashan Gary (49) exceeded 40. Crosby would provide an immediate boost in Hafley’s system. With 54 pressures and 7.5 sacks in just 12 games this year, he’s also a disruptive force against the run.”

While the cost of a second and third-round pick might seem steep, the Packers’ desire to address their pass-rushing deficiencies could make this trade a necessity.

Maxx Crosby: A Proven Defensive Force

Maxx Crosby’s credentials make him one of the most desirable defensive players in the NFL. A four-time Pro Bowler, Crosby has consistently been a top-tier performer. Since signing a four-year, $94 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, Crosby has maintained elite production. Over the last four seasons, he has recorded 42.5 sacks and emerged as a cornerstone defensive player.

In 2024, despite appearing in just 12 games, Crosby registered 54 pressures and 7.5 sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt both the passing and running games. His consistent impact would make him a game-changing addition to Green Bay’s defense, particularly when paired with Rashan Gary.

Meanwhile, the Raiders appear to be in the midst of a rebuild, potentially making Crosby available for the right price. Moving to a playoff contender like the Packers could appeal to Crosby, who would have the opportunity to compete for a championship.

The Potential Impact for the Packers

The Packers’ pass rush was inconsistent in 2024 despite Rashan Gary’s resurgence late in the season. First-round pick Lukas Van Ness has yet to develop into a reliable contributor, leaving the team without another consistent edge rusher. Adding Crosby to the mix would transform Green Bay’s defense into a legitimate strength, capable of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks in critical situations.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst has demonstrated a willingness to make bold moves. He reiterated his plan of urgency following the Packers’ Wild Card loss vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We need to continue to ramp up our sense of urgency,” Gutekunst said. “These opportunities don’t come [very often]. The life of a player in the NFL is not very long. We got a bunch of good and talented guys in that locker room. I think it’s time we start competing for championships.”

A trade for Crosby would be a statement of intent for the Packers’ Super Bowl aspirations. While draft picks are valuable, the immediate return of an elite edge rusher far outweighs the long-term uncertainty of developing young talent.

If the Packers want to make a deep postseason run, Maxx Crosby could be the missing piece to elevate their defense and create a championship-caliber roster.