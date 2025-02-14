Packers Among ‘Unlikely’ Trade Destination for Myles Garrett

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and one of the biggest storylines is the potential departure of superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. With Garrett reportedly seeking a trade, several teams are expected to enter the sweepstakes. Among them, the Green Bay Packers could emerge as a legitimate contender given their need for a dominant edge rusher and their status as a playoff-caliber team.

According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, the Packers are a reasonable, albeit unlikely, landing spot for Garrett. Barnwell placed Green Bay in the category of “Unlikely but Plausible: Teams that should have a Garrett conversation.” The reasoning behind this categorization is rooted in the philosophy of general manager Brian Gutekunst, who has historically prioritized building through the draft rather than acquiring high-profile veterans.

Barnwell elaborated on this point by stating the following:

“It would be out of character for general manager Brian Gutekunst to go after any sort of veteran player at this point of their careers. Over the past few seasons, he has rebuilt the Packers into the league’s youngest team while focusing heavily on the draft.” While Garrett is an elite talent and remains productive at 29 years old, trading for him would require Gutekunst to depart from his usual team-building strategy. Over the past few seasons, Green Bay has focused on developing young talent and maintaining financial flexibility. However, Garrett’s continued dominance—evidenced by his Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023 and his league-leading tackles for loss—makes him an intriguing option for the Packers’ defense.”

Packers’ History of Breaking the Mold

Despite Gutekunst’s usual reluctance to pursue veteran stars, there is precedent for Green Bay making exceptions when the right player becomes available. Barnwell pointed out that the Packers previously signed Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White at 31 years old, a move that paid off significantly as White recorded 68.5 sacks over six seasons. Additionally, in 2006, then-GM Ted Thompson signed cornerback Charles Woodson at 29, a decision that resulted in four Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro selections.

Barnwell acknowledged this history.

“This is the same organization that signed Reggie White as a 31-year-old and saw the Hall of Fame edge rusher rack up 68.5 sacks over six seasons. Green Bay signed Charles Woodson as a 29-year-old and got four Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro nods out of the defensive back. Both those players were free agents as opposed to trade additions, which makes this deal less likely, but Garrett might be the sort of player who would cause Gutekunst to break his rules.”

Unlike White and Woodson, who the team acquired via free agency, the team would require a significant trade package and a lucrative new contract for Myles Garrett. This complicates matters, as Green Bay typically avoids such costly transactions. However, Garrett is far from a typical player. Over the past four seasons, he has played in nearly every game and has recorded at least 14 sacks each year. His ability to single-handedly disrupt opposing offenses makes him a potential game-changer for any team willing to pay the price.

Should the Gren Bay Packers Take the Leap?

Green Bay’s defense, led by new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, has already shown promise. Adding Garrett could elevate the unit to an elite level, making the Packers an even more formidable playoff contender. While Gutekunst has traditionally avoided blockbuster trades for veteran stars, this situation presents a compelling case for an exception.

Historically, the Packers have made bold moves when the right opportunity arose. Ron Wolf’s signing of White in 1993 and Thompson’s acquisition of Woodson in 2006 both proved to be franchise-altering decisions. If Gutekunst sees Myles Garrett as a similar impact player, he may consider stepping outside his comfort zone to make a deal happen. Only time will tell if the Green Bay Packers are willing to take that leap, but the possibility remains an exciting storyline to watch this offseason.