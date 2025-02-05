Packers Get Bad News About Myles Garrett Trade After Demanding To Leave

Ever since news broke that Myles Garrett requested a trade from the faltering Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers fans have gone into overdrive trying to convince general manager, Brian Gutekunst, to make a splash and trade for the 4 x All Pro edge rusher.

Despite being one of the top couple of contenders for Garrett’s services, with FanDuel pricing them at +750 to land the coveted former #1 overall pick, there has been real optimism that this could be the time that the traditionally conservative Packers finally make a big move in the trade market.

Green Bay has not traded their own first round pick since 1987, when the Pack sent a first and a conditional fifth to the Chargers in exchange for safety, Mossy Cade. And famously in 1992, the Packers sent a first rounder to the Falcons for future Hall of Famer, Brett Favre – although that pick had already been extracted from the Eagles the year prior as part of the deal to allow Philadelphia the rights to draft OT, Antone Davis.

Combined with Gutekunst almost serendipitously stating recently that the Packers ought to be competing for championships, it feels like this could finally be the time Green Bay makes a big splash.

Browns Unlikely To Trade Star DE, Per Insider

However Browns insider, Mary Kay Cabot, has poured cold water on the idea of the Browns trading their best player, claiming that the “rebuild mode” narrative for Cleveland does not match up to actual expectations.

“For starters, the Browns aren’t in rebuild mode, and plan to get back to winning as soon as possible. One of the quickest ways to do that is to keep the best defensive player in the NFL on the roster…

They still have enough talent on both sides of the ball to dig out of their 3-14 hole. With Pro Bowlers on the roster such as Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Ward, David Njoku, Joel Bitonio (unless he retires) and Wyatt Teller, the Browns have the foundation for success if they can get consistent quarterback play.”

Whilst Cabot makes a legitimate point, many of the Browns’ top players mentioned; including Njoku, Bitonio and Teller; will all be free agents come this time next year.

Moreover, being $27 million over the salary cap this season and having just $9 million in space come 2026, the team is in unquestionable, almost NO Saints like, cap hell. Even if the team drafts a franchise level signal caller, or Deshaun Watson magically regains his late 2010s form, there are very real concerns about the long term durability of the team’s current roster structure.

NFL Teams May Have Issues Trading For Garrett If He Is Available

Cabot also asserts that the realistic demand for the former DPOY could fall short in reality.

“What’s more,” Cabot notes “there aren’t many teams who would have the draft capital and cap space to trade for Garrett. If Berry stated emphatically just last week that he wouldn’t trade him for two first round picks, it would take more than that just to get him to listen. In addition, the new team would have to sign him to an extension, somewhere in the neighborhood of $35 million a year to top Nick Bosa’s league-leading $34 million for an edge rusher.

With Garrett turning 30 on Dec. 29 and battling through numerous injuries the past several years, it might be risky to commit that many resources for him. Most Super Bowl contenders are also pretty well-stocked at key positions, and lacking the cap space it would take to extend him.”

It is not out of the question that Andrew Berry ends up trading Garrett for less than two first round picks – it wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen a GM say one thing and do another when circumstances change. And even with his age and financial considerations, there are numerous contenders who would line up at just a shot at taking home one of the greatest pass rushers of this generation.

But Mary Kay Cabot is an insider for a reason, and perhaps the Browns will find a way to keep their man and move forward through their Deshaun Watson-induced cap mess.