Green Bay Packers Earn Stunning Bottom-3 Ranking Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers have spent years building one of the NFL’s youngest rosters.

That reputation made their latest national assessment land with extra weight.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz ranked all 32 teams by their under-25 talent, placing Green Bay at No. 30.

The Packers finished ahead of only the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams after landing 23rd in the same exercise last year.

So what happened?

Green Bay remains built around a relatively young core, but many of the players responsible for that identity have moved beyond ESPN’s cutoff.

The next wave within the cutoff carries plenty of potential without much NFL production behind it.

ESPN Ranking Turns Packers’ Youth Reputation Upside Down

ESPN’s exercise measures future-facing youth rather than overall roster quality.

Proven performance, contract value and positional importance all influence how a young core is viewed.

That distinction explains some of the drop.

Lukas Van Ness and Tucker Kraft are each 25, removing two recent draft picks from consideration.

Jordan Love, Rashan Gary and several other major pieces remain in or near their athletic primes, but they no longer help Green Bay in an exercise limited to players younger than 25.

Schatz began his Packers assessment with Edgerrin Cooper, who remains 24 until November.

Cooper gives Green Bay at least one substantial player inside the age limit after earning Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie honors in 2024.

Cooper became the first NFL rookie since at least 2000 to record at least 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the same season.

Cooper’s presence gives the group credibility, but it’s not the same as a young quarterback, premium pass rusher or offensive tackle under ESPN’s formula.

That helps explain the gap between Green Bay and the top-ranked New England Patriots, whose group begins with Drake Maye at quarterback.

The Packers need volume around Cooper to offset the absence of a young centerpiece at one of the league’s most valuable positions.

Matthew Golden, Packers Rookies Must Change the Outlook

Green Bay’s shot to make the ranking look premature begins with Matthew Golden.

Packers.com identified Golden and Savion Williams as young offensive players entering larger roles after veteran departures at wide receiver.

The team described the group as intriguing but unproven, which closely matches the concern behind ESPN’s placement.

Golden arrived as a first-round pick in 2025 but had a quiet rookie season.

A second-year jump would immediately improve the scene for Green Bay’s under-25 group and give Love another long-term target.

The defense offers similar opportunities.

Javon Bullard already holds a significant role in the secondary, while rookie Brandon Cisse enters training camp competing for the starting outside cornerback job.

Third-round defensive tackle Chris McClellan could also push for immediate snaps on a reworked defensive front.

Acme Packing Company argued that Green Bay’s ranking reflects how much of its established young talent has aged out, while Cisse, McClellan and Golden have yet to prove themselves.

Their development could determine whether the No. 30 ranking becomes a temporary snapshot or a legitimate warning about the Packers’ recent draft pipeline.

Green Bay doesn’t need every young player to become a star, but a few of them need to turn opportunity into dependable offerings.

Training camp provides the first chance to begin supporting that dependability verdict.