Packers Bring Back Former MVP Architect on Coaching Staff

Green Bay Packers' assistant coach Luke Getsy
Green Bay Packers' assistant coach and former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on during OTA's at Halas Hall

In a significant move ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers have re-hired Luke Getsy as a senior offensive assistant, according to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The decision to bring Getsy back highlights head coach Matt LaFleur’s desire to strengthen the team’s offensive strategy and capitalize on his deep knowledge of LaFleur’s system. Getsy’s extensive coaching experience with the Packers, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders positions him to make an immediate impact on the team’s offensive planning.

While Silverstein did not explain what Getsy’s role will be on game day, having him back is a massive win for Green Bay.

Looking Back at Getsy’s Coaching Journey

Getsy first joined the Packers in 2019 as quarterbacks coach under Matt LaFleur. His expertise in working with quarterbacks helped elevate Aaron Rodgers and the team’s passing attack to elite levels. By 2020, he was promoted to passing game coordinator in addition to his duties as quarterbacks coach, further cementing his value to the organization. During this time, Getsy played a pivotal role in developing the Packers’ offensive philosophy, which led to consistent top-tier performances from the offense, including two MVP seasons for Rodgers.

However, after the 2021 season, Getsy’s path took him to Chicago as the team’s offensive coordinator. There he developed former first-round pick Justin Fields. Although his time in Chicago had its struggles—particularly with building a cohesive offensive system—Getsy gained invaluable experience working as signal caller. This exposure to a broader range of coaching responsibilities contributed to his growth as a coach.

In 2024, Getsy made another transition, accepting the role of offensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, his stint with the Raiders was brief after being let go midseason. This move led Getsy back to Green Bay, where LaFleur offered him an assistant position aiding defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. His return to Green Bay in a more analytical role allowed him to familiarize himself once again with the Packers’ system and build rapport with the coaching staff.

Packers Quarterbacks Coach Update

With the retirement of Tom Clements, the Packers are exploring how to handle the vacant quarterbacks coach position. LaFleur is considering several options, including the possibility of assigning some of the duties to Getsy. Given his background working with quarterbacks and his prior experience coaching the position, Getsy could step into a more hands-on role in developing Jordan Love.

Another option for LaFleur is to promote offensive assistant Sean Mannion to the position or potentially bring in a new external hire to fulfill the duties left by Clements, according to Silverstein.

Whatever the outcome, the addition of Getsy to the Packers’ staff will ensure the team benefits from his wealth of knowledge and coaching experience, particularly as they look to further develop the team’s quarterbacks.

Now that Luke Getsy is back with the Green Bay Packers, they will enhance their offensive schemes and create a more dynamic unit. His return brings further continuity and leadership to the coaching staff, contributing to LaFleur’s overarching goal of building a high-powered offense for the 2025 season.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Packers Bring Back Former MVP Architect on Coaching Staff

