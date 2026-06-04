Packers Ink WR Christian Watson to Massive Contract Extension

The Green Bay Packers are trying to dust themselves off from a disappointing end to the 2025 NFL season, where the team lost its last four regular-season games and fell to the arch-rival Chicago Bears in the NFL playoffs.

Although the loss to the Bears still stings, Green Bay has one of the most talented squads in the league, led by star quarterback Jordan Love, and has a chance to bounce back with a vengeance in 2026 with their key players on both sides of the football healthy and motivated to get back on track as a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.

Christian Watson Inks Massive Four-Year Deal With Packers

On Thursday, the Packers secured the long-term future for one of their best offensive players, with the team signing star wide receiver Christian Watson to a massive contract extension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to Schefter, Watson has signed a four-year contract extension worth $110.5 million, including a $31 million signing bonus.

The Packers made a point of it during this NFL offseason to take care of two of their best wide receivers, with Jayden Reed also signing a new deal recently.

The Packers now have extended two receivers this offseason: 🏈Jayden Reed: 3-years, $50.25M🏈Christian Watson: 4-years, $110.5M https://t.co/yoZHOZNi2N — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2026

As long as this talented young core of offensive weapons can stay healthy moving forward, the Packers could be building something special in Green Bay that might be able to compete for the foreseeable future.

Even though Watson played in only 10 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, he still made a considerable impact, catching 35 passes for 611 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Watson also caught a touchdown in the loss to the Bears in the Wild Card game.

Over the course of his four years with the Packers, Watson has racked up 133 receptions for 2,244 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during the regular season.

Micah Parsons Reacts to Myles Garrett Trade to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams recently sent shockwaves through the NFL by acquiring superstar defensive end Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns.

That massive move by the Rams sparked a reaction from Packers star Micah Parsons, who believes the NFC is now “shark infested” in comparison to the AFC, which only has a “couple sharks” in his opinion, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“I would say it’s a whole lot different from the NFC versus the AFC, and I think everyone knows that,” Parsons said. “So I look AFC is like, AFC is cool. There’s a couple sharks. But the NFC is shark infested. It’s different football. It’s like playoff football every week. There’s not really weak opponents in the NFC, I’ll just put it like that. I know AFC is top heavy, the predictions are pretty much the same every year, but the NFC is unpredictable. So it’s great to add more talent to an already shark infested pool. It’s going to be exciting to see what we do on Thanksgiving.”

The Rams and Packers will go head-to-head on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 25 in what will almost certainly be one of the most anticipated games of the 2026 NFL season.