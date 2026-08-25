Packers’ Christian Watson Gets ‘Frustrating’ Verdict Ahead of 2026 Season

The Green Bay Packers expect Christian Watson to remain a critical element of an offense targeting a quality 2026 season.

That confidence hasn’t wiped out the questions around the fifth-year wide receiver.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport labeled Watson “one of the most frustrating wideouts in fantasy football” while naming him among players fantasy managers should target in trades before roster cuts.

Davenport pointed to Watson’s recurring availability issues, noting that he has missed at least three games in each of his four NFL seasons.

The criticism comes with an important qualifier.

When Watson has been healthy, his production has continued to suggest there’s a high-caliber level available.

The Packers have made a hulking long-term bet on Watson, even though outside evaluations weigh his game-changing upside against an injury history that has interrupted several promising stretches.

Watson’s Production Uplifts His Potential

Watson returned from a torn ACL last season and quickly became one of the Packers’ most dangerous vertical weapons. He finished 2025 with 35 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 regular-season games, averaging 17.5 yards per catch.

Watson has averaged 17.0 yards per reception across his first four seasons, ranking second among NFL players with at least 100 catches since he entered the league in 2022. He has notably turned 50 of his 133 career receptions into gains of at least 16 yards.

Davenport highlighted an even stronger efficiency case. Citing Draft Sharks, he wrote that Watson ranked fifth among 76 qualifying wide receivers in yards per route run last season at 2.51. Watson also led Green Bay’s wide receivers in targets per route.

Those numbers help explain why the Packers were willing to commit to Watson this offseason. Green Bay agreed to a four-year, $110.5 million extension with the 27-year-old in June, including a $31 million signing bonus.

However, expectations surrounding his availability are higher than ever before.

Green Bay is paying Watson to be the center of the passing offense after four seasons filled with both explosive plays and missed time.

Packers Are Betting Watson Can Stay on the Field

Green Bay has already seen favorable signals during training camp.

Packers.com wrote after a July 31 practice that Watson appeared to be “at the peak of his powers” after scoring twice during a red-zone period. He had also caught the first touchdown pass of camp from Jordan Love two days earlier.

The receiving corps has changed around him as well.

Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden remain prominent pieces of the offense, but Green Bay moved on from multiple receivers during the offseason. The Packers currently list Watson atop one of their starting receiver spots on the team’s depth chart.

For fantasy managers, the concern is easy to understand since Watson has yet to play a full regular season, and his game totals through four years are 14, nine, 15 and 10.

The variability attached to that history is what makes Davenport’s description resonate.

The evaluation has gone much further than fantasy value for the Packers obviously, as Green Bay committed more than $100 million to Watson after watching him return from a major knee injury to produce at a high level.

The “frustrating” label will follow Watson until he strings together a healthy season.

If he does, his efficiency and connection with Love gives him a chance to turn one of Green Bay’s lingering questions into its biggest strengths.