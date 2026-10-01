Packers’ Christian Watson Teases TD Celebration for Tampa Homecoming

Christian Watson has found the end zone in every game this season.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver will now get a chance to keep that streak alive a few miles from where his football career started.

Watson will return to Tampa Bay on Sunday when Green Bay visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, giving the fifth-year receiver a homecoming in front of family and friends.

That apparently has Watson considering whether his next touchdown deserves something special.

Fox11’s Vince Lovergine asked Watson on Wednesday whether he had a celebration planned for a potential score in Tampa.

“Not yet but I got a couple of days to think about it and get in front of the mirror and get things going,” Watson said, according to Lovergine’s post on X.

There would be some symmetry in Watson getting another chance to celebrate there. He attended H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, located roughly 10 minutes from Raymond James Stadium, before heading nearly 1,800 miles away to play college football at North Dakota State.

Watson Heads Home Amid Red-Hot Start

Watson is returning home with more momentum than he had during his first NFL trip to Tampa in 2022.

Through three games, Watson has 17 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns. He opened the season with six catches for 147 yards and two scores against Minnesota, then added a touchdown against the New York Jets before catching seven passes for 96 yards and another score against Atlanta.

His 16.7 yards per reception show the explosive element he continues to bring to Green Bay’s offense, while his four touchdown catches already put him two-thirds of the way to the six he recorded in 10 games last season.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said Tuesday that Watson has become someone Green Bay can lean on when it needs a play.

“He’s been huge for our offense,” Stenavich said, via Packers.com, pointing specifically to Watson’s ability to produce in third-down and red-zone situations.

Stenavich added that Watson has returned from last year’s injury with “a different perspective and a different hunger.”

That production is huge since Green Bay announced Wednesday that Jayden Reed will undergo neck surgery and miss the rest of the 2026 season.

Packers Need Watson’s Homecoming to Deliver More Than Sentiment

There’s much nostalgia attached to Watson’s trip.

There’s also urgency.

Green Bay enters Sunday at 1-2 after a 35-14 loss to Atlanta, its first 1-2 start since 2014. Tampa Bay is searching for its first win at 0-3. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

The matchup also surfaces an opportunity for Watson to improve further on what has quietly become one of the strongest stretches of his career.

Green Bay’s passing game has an even greater reason to funnel opportunities his way without Reed.

Watson has answered so far, scoring four times on 17 catches and producing at least 96 receiving yards in two of three games.

Sunday brings him back to the place where he was once an overlooked high school prospect before North Dakota State provided his lone Division I scholarship opportunity.

Years later, he’s a dangerous NFL weapon — with family in the stands and, perhaps, a celebration waiting if he reaches the end zone again.