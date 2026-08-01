Green Bay Packers’ $110 Million WR Explodes for 3 TDs in Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers made a significant investment in Christian Watson this offseason.

The fifth-year receiver is already giving the team a glimpse of the return it hoped to receive.

Watson scored twice during Friday’s red-zone period, bringing his total to three touchdowns through Green Bay’s first three practices.

Packers.com described him as looking like he is at the “peak of his powers” after he turned the final team period into a personal showcase.

The fast start continues what Watson showed late last season.

He returned from a torn ACL to produce the best stretch of his career, then signed a four-year extension that can reach $110.5 million with incentives.

Green Bay has several capable pass catchers competing for opportunities.

Watson’s combination of size, speed and finishing ability around the goal line has separated him during the opening week.

Watson Takes Over Packers’ Red-Zone Period

Watson’s first touchdown Friday came from a formation that initially made him look like an extra blocker.

At the snap, he crossed the formation while Jordan Love faked a handoff to Josh Jacobs and rolled to his right.

Watson slipped into the flat uncovered and completed the roughly 10-yard score without a defender near him.

A few snaps later, he caught a quick slant in the back of the end zone and stayed in bounds while securing the ball through the ground.

The two touchdowns followed Watson’s score during Wednesday’s opening practice.

He caught the first touchdown pass of camp from Love on a post route from inside the 20-yard line, per Packers.com.

The variety speaks to Watson’s ability, even during non-padded practices.

Watson has scored by stretching the middle of the field, selling a blocking assignment and winning in a tight window near the goal line.

So, there’s three examples of how Green Bay can use its 6-foot-4 receiver.

Matthew Golden has also opened camp with several notable plays, giving Love another young receiver capable of creating explosive gains.

Watson’s early production has still placed him at the front of the conversation, as his presence changes the spacing of Green Bay’s offense.

Defenders must respect his ability to run past coverage, creating room for other targets underneath.

Near the goal line, his frame gives Love a larger target when the field becomes compressed.

Watson Builds on Breakout Finish

Watson’s start matters because of how he finished 2025.

After missing the first six games while completing his ACL recovery, he caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 appearances.

His 17.5 yards per reception led all qualifying NFL receivers over the final 11 weeks of the regular season. Watson also recorded four games with at least 80 receiving yards and produced two games with multiple touchdown catches.

That finish convinced the Packers to make a long-term commitment.

The sides agreed to a four-year extension initially reported at $110.5 million, including a $31 million signing bonus. Subsequent contract details placed the base value at $92 million with more than $18 million available through incentives.

Watson has yet to play a full season during his NFL career, and availability will be part of the discussion surrounding him. His production when healthy explains why Green Bay remained willing to bet on his upside.

The Packers have also committed to Jayden Reed, while Golden enters his second season after arriving as a first-round pick. Green Bay essentially gets a receiving trio with different skill sets and long-term control around Love.

Watson said after the first practice that Love’s leadership represented the quarterback’s greatest area of growth. Their timing has looked sharp through the opening week, particularly when the offense moves inside the 20-yard line.

Training-camp touchdowns can’t guarantee regular-season quality.

But they can reveal how a team plans to feature a player, and Green Bay has wasted no time putting Watson in scoring situations.