Green Bay Packers Urged to Trade for 1,000-Yard NFC Running Back

The Green Bay Packers have yet to hold their first training camp practice, but one outside proposal would have them make a significant addition to the backfield before the season begins.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay named Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard as a player who should be pursued on the trade market and projected Green Bay as his landing spot on July 28.

Hubbard would arrive as more than a routine depth addition.

Green Bay is entering camp with uncertainty behind Josh Jacobs, while Jacobs himself remains connected to an unresolved legal matter from earlier this offseason.

Adding a proven runner behind Jacobs would offer some protection at a position that suddenly carries more questions than it did a year ago.

Hubbard Would Ease Packers’ Doubt at Running Back

Kay argued Carolina could turn more of its backfield over to Jonathon Brooks, which could make Hubbard expendable.

Hubbard showed what he can do with a lead role in 2024, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on 250 attempts while adding 43 receptions for 171 yards and another score.

The 27-year-old also comes with a sizable commitment.

Carolina signed Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million extension in November 2024, a deal that included $15 million in new fully guaranteed money and can reach $37.2 million.

Bleacher Report pointed to Green Bay because Hubbard could immediately become Jacobs’ primary backup and provide a veteran option if the starter misses time.

That possibility is up in the air since Jacobs was arrested in May following an alleged domestic incident.

He was later released from custody without formal charges being filed, and his attorneys have denied the allegations.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office requested additional investigation before deciding whether charges are appropriate, and the investigation remained open as of July 23.

The NFL has also said it is monitoring the matter.

Green Bay’s RB2 Question Is Bigger Than Usual

Even apart from Jacobs’ situation, the Packers entered this offseason needing clarity behind him.

Emanuel Wilson left for Seattle in free agency after rushing for 1,083 yards across three seasons in Green Bay. That elevated MarShawn Lloyd, the 2024 third-round pick who has struggled to stay on the field since entering the NFL.

Packers.com noted on July 21 that Green Bay is “counting on Lloyd” after Wilson’s departure. Lloyd missed the entire 2025 regular season because of a recurring hamstring injury and has logged only six regular-season carries in two NFL seasons.

Chris Brooks provides another option, but he carried only 27 times for 106 yards last season.

Jacobs remains the de factor feature. He has rushed for 2,258 yards and 28 touchdowns on 535 carries since signing with Green Bay in 2024.

But he also missed two games last season and finished with 929 rushing yards, down 400 from his first Packers season.

Hubbard would give Green Bay a runner who has already handled 250 carries in a season and succeeded with that workload.

The trade cost would matter, especially with a veteran starter already on the roster, although the Packers’ current alternatives require faith in health and have limited NFL production.

Green Bay can use camp to find out whether Lloyd is finally ready for the role.

And of course, the door can stay open for Hubbard if the Packers decide to run with it.