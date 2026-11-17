The Green Bay Packers have brought back a pass catcher just three days after cutting him.

Wide receiver Coleman Owen re-signed with Green Bay’s practice squad Tuesday, November 17, following a brief departure from the team.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported the move, which came after Owen cleared waivers Monday.

The 25-year-old receiver had been released November 14, when Green Bay activated Skyy Moore from injured reserve. That decision ended Owen’s three-week stay on the 53-man roster.

The former first-team All-MAC receiver is back in Green Bay, where his work on special teams could be what allows him to contribute on Sundays.

Packers Bring Back Coleman Owen After Brief Release

Owen first joined the Packers’ practice squad September 30. Green Bay elevated him for its October 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys before signing him to the active roster October 24.

He appeared in four games with the Packers, primarily handling kickoff and punt returns.

According to the Packers’ official statistics, Owen returned four kickoffs for 105 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per return. He also fielded four punts for 36 yards, including a season-long 16-yard return.

He has yet to record an NFL reception.

Despite his release, Owen remained available after no other team claimed him on waivers.

His return gives Green Bay a familiar option behind its active receivers. It also preserves another route to the gameday roster.

Per Acme Packing Company, Owen has two standard practice squad elevations remaining this season.

That could prove useful if the Packers need help in the return game.

Packers Coach Previously Praised Owen’s Return Ability

Before his release, Owen gathered admiration from Green Bay special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

Following the Packers’ October 18 win over Dallas, Achord pointed to Owen’s 16-yard punt return and his ability to field difficult kicks.

“He’s definitely a guy that we’d like back there,” Achord said, according to Wisconsin Sports Heroics.

Achord also credited Owen for putting in extra effort with assistant special teams coach Jeff Koonz.

“There’s some things that we’ve worked to improve that, you know, he’s taken great pride in,” Achord said.

The endorsement could mean something more following Moore’s latest ankle injury.

Moore exited Green Bay’s November 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the team would have a clearer picture of his condition later in the week, although the injury was not believed to be serious.

Owen gives the Packers a piece they have used in Moore’s absence.

The former Ohio University standout also brings a strong college receiving record. In 2024, he caught 78 passes for a school-record 1,245 yards and eight touchdowns.

Owen is back on the practice squad. His next move will be to work for a promotion.