Packers Confirm Another Significant Coaching Hire Ahead of 2025 Season

The Green Bay Packers concluded their 2024 regular season with an impressive 11-6 record, securing the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Yet, their playoff journey was brief as they were eliminated in the Wild Card round following a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the early exit, the team remains optimistic, particularly due to the promising performance of quarterback Jordan Love. Love’s development continues to inspire confidence in the organization and its future aspirations.

In the offseason, the Packers faced a key coaching change with the retirement of quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. To fill the vacancy, Green Bay promoted Sean Mannion from offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach. This adjustment signifies the team’s commitment to continuity and the ongoing growth of their young quarterback. However, the coaching staff overhaul did not end there. On Friday, Green Bay made another strategic hiring took place on the defensive side of the ball.

Jamael Lett Joins Packers’ Defensive Staff

The Green Bay Packers have bolstered their defensive coaching unit by appointing Jamael Lett as the defensive backs quality control coach, as reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Lett’s hiring fills the void left by Anthony Perkins, who departed to become the secondary coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With extensive collegiate coaching experience, Lett brings a wealth of knowledge to Green Bay’s defensive staff.

Lett’s coaching career includes tenures at several college programs, including North Carolina, South Alabama, Akron, Samford, Tennessee-Martin, and Ohio. In 2024, he served as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots, working under head coach Jerod Mayo. Notably, Lett shares a connection with DeMarcus Covington, the Packers’ newly appointed defensive line coach. The two previously collaborated in New England and earlier in their careers at Tennessee-Martin, reinforcing an established coaching partnership in Green Bay.

Lett’s Background and Coaching Philosophy

Jamael Lett’s coaching resume is diverse, spanning multiple roles across various programs. His previous experience includes working as a special teams analyst at North Carolina (2023), a special teams coordinator and defensive assistant at South Alabama (2021-22), a secondary coach at Akron (2020), and a defensive backs coach at Samford (2017-19). Before those roles, he gained experience as a graduate assistant at Ohio (2016) and a defensive backs assistant coach at UT-Martin (2015).

Lett’s playing career as a defensive back at Samford from 2006 to 2010 also adds valuable perspective to his coaching style. During his collegiate career, he recorded 110 tackles, four interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in sports medicine from Samford in 2011 and a master’s degree from Tennessee Tech in 2012.

His coaching philosophy centers around discipline, technical development, and leadership. DeMarcus Covington, who worked with Lett at multiple stops, praised his work ethic and commitment to mentorship while at Akron.

“Jamael is a tremendously hard worker. He loves the game of football, is a good teacher and learner of the game. His passion for the game, Jesus Christ, and making kids better men is second to none.”

With the addition of Lett, Green Bay’s coaching staff for the 2025 season appears to be complete, with Sean Duggan expected to take over as the linebackers coach. The Green Bay Packers’ investment in experienced and well-connected coaches could play a crucial role in refining their defense as they aim for greater success in the upcoming season.