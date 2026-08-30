Packers Cut Ties With Big, Athletic Rookie: Report

The Green Bay Packers believe in drafting and developing. So even Day 3 picks have a pretty good chance of making the team’s roster.

But this summer, sixth-round rookie cornerback Domani Jackson didn’t make the cut.

On Sunday, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported the Packers waived Jackson as part of their roster trimming. All NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 53 players by 6 pm ET Sunday.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman added context to just how rare a cut Jackson was. Under general manager Brian Gutekunst, Jackson is just the third of 14 sixth-rounders to not make the team as a rookie.

Just the third of 14 sixth-round picks Brian Gutekunst has released on their rookie cutdown day https://t.co/SjxVg0cdLC— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2026

Overall, though, his release isn’t surprising. Jackson struggled for a large part of the preseason. SI on Packers’ Bill Huber routinely included the sixth-rounder on the team’s roster bubble or potential cut list.

Part of why he struggled was a core muscle injury. Jackson missed part of the team’s offseason workouts because of the ailment.

During the 2026 NFL Draft process, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein commended the cornerback for his size and athleticism. The question was whether Jackson could develop more consistency.

“Jackson is a smooth athlete with good size and elite track speed,” Zierlein wrote. “In totality, the play and production have failed to match the traits dating back to his days at USC (2022-2023), but his 2024 tape gives evaluators the best look at his ceiling. He can disrupt from press but can be a step slow to transition in-phase from man.

“Tampa 2 and deep-zone coverages suit him best. Scheme won’t matter as much as consistency and confidence for Jackson, though.”