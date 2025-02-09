Hi, Subscriber

Packers Deal Away Former 1st-Round Pick to NFC South in Trade Pitch

Green Bay Packers' linebacker Quay Walker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers' linebacker Quay Walker participates in warmups prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 27-19.

The Green Bay Packers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a successful 2024 campaign that led to an 11-6 record, Green Bay faltered in the Wild Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the Packers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Luke Getsy as offensive assistant. However, it is free agency, the trade market, and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the Packers are great position to make a splash this offseason due to having seven draft picks and an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to one analyst, trading away linebacker Quay Walker is one move Green Bay should make.

Packers Trading Quay Walker?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade assets for the Packers. Among them is linebacker Quay Walker.

Walker has not been the player Green Bay was hoping for when they selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As the highest-drafted linebacker in his class, Walker struggled out the gate. In his first six career games, he averaged a 50.9 defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus. His rookie season was marred with inconsistencies and undisciplined mistakes. He was ejected twice in the same season for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, he has since cleaned up his act and become a more consistent player. 

In 2024, Walker played 13 games, totaling 102 tackles and nine tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker allowed zero receiving touchdowns for the first time in his career. The third-year linebacker also put together the best run-defending and pass-rushing seasons of his career.

The linebacker’s recent uptick in success makes him a potential trade asset for the Green Bay Packers.

Potential Suitors for Walker

Ballentine points to Walker’s place on the depth chart as a reason he could find himself playing elsewhere in 2025.

“He’s been a three-year starter, but it’s not clear that he’s better than Edgerrin Cooper or Eric Wilson. Both could be starters next season, which paves the way for a Walker trade. His pedigree as a former first-round pick could draw an interesting offer.”

While Ballentine does not predict a trade package, he does list the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a potential suitor.

“Quay Walker hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in Green Bay, but he would be a functional starting off-ball linebacker. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t have one of those besides Lavonte David, and they have to start thinking about a succession plan once he retires anyway.”

Walker would fit well in Tampa Bay. He could learn playing next to one of the league’s best linebackers in David and be another young tool for Todd Bowles’ defense.

In regards to potential compensation, Ballentine does not believe Walker would fetch more than a fourth-round pick, but Green Bay could be persuaded if they do not intend to extend Walker’s contract.

