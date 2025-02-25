Packers Draft Jaire Alexander Successor in Latest Mock Draft

Over the past several seasons, Jaire Alexander has been a crucial piece of the Green Bay Packers’ secondary. The star cornerback has earned Pro Bowl selections in both the 2020 and 2022 seasons, showcasing his ability to lock down some of the league’s best wide receivers. However, injuries have significantly impacted his availability, limiting him to just seven games in each of the past two seasons.

Because of these persistent injury concerns and financial commitment, speculation is growing that the Packers could move on from Alexander this offseason. Whether through a trade or outright release, parting ways with him would create a major need in the secondary. If the team decides to move in a different direction, they will need to find a reliable replacement to maintain a competitive defense.

Shavon Revel Jr. Emerging as a Draft Target

A recent Pro Football Network mock draft suggests the Packers could address their cornerback situation by selecting East Carolina standout Shavon Revel Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. According to draft analyst Joe DeLeone, Revel is a highly talented yet underrated prospect.

“Shavon Revel Jr. is going to be one of the most undervalued prospects in this class because of an injury suffered early on in the 2024 season,” DeLeone wrote. “His length and range are that of a future perennial Pro-Bowler.”

Revel’s stock took a hit when he suffered a torn ACL in late October, raising concerns about whether he will be fully recovered in time for training camp. This injury could cause teams to hesitate on drafting him in the first round. However, that situation could benefit the Packers if they view him as a long-term investment.

If Green Bay believes Revel has the potential to develop into an elite defensive back, they may take advantage of his lower draft stock and select him as Alexander’s successor.

Revel’s Strengths and Fit with the Packers

Shavon Revel put together an impressive performance in his last full season in 2023, proving himself as a playmaker. Over 12 games, he recorded 13 passes defended, four tackles for loss, one interception, and 54 total tackles (29 solo). His ability to read quarterbacks and break up passes was a key factor in his success.

A scouting report from Bleacher Report highlighted his well-rounded skill set, calling him a “good overall athlete” with an “aggressive style of play” and a “blend of size, speed, and physicality.”

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing just over 190 pounds, Revel has the physical traits that NFL scouts covet in a defensive back. His height and wingspan allow him to match up well with taller receivers, while his speed helps him keep up with quicker route-runners.

While he may not generate high interception numbers, Revel excels in disrupting passing lanes and contributing to run defense. His physicality and instincts make him a versatile player who could thrive in Green Bay’s defensive scheme.

If the Green Bay Packers ultimately decide to part ways with Jaire Alexander, drafting a young, talented cornerback like Revel could help stabilize their secondary and set them up for long-term success.