Packers Former 4th-Round Pick Embraces ‘Villain’ Bit Before Jets Road Test

The Green Bay Packers haven’t had much time to get comfortable at Lambeau Field this season.

That’s perfectly fine with Evan Williams.

The third-year safety revealed that hostile road environments bring something extra out of him as Green Bay prepares for another trip away from home, this time to face the New York Jets on Sept. 20.

Williams was asked about the Packers’ road-heavy opening stretch after Thursday’s practice. Including the preseason and the impending trip to New Jersey, Green Bay will have played four games away from Lambeau compared with one at home.

Williams doesn’t appear bothered.

“I’m big into being the villain,” Williams said, via Vince Lovergine’s Sept. 18 post. “Definitely gets me a little extra fired up when I’m in a hostile crowd and you got fans yelling expletives at you.”

He’s a player whose rise has been fueled by an aggressive approach in the secondary, so embracing the opposing crowd might fit Williams particularly well.

Williams Has Emerged as Key Piece of Packers Defense

Williams came into the NFL without the billing typically attached to a future stud.

Green Bay selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft after a college career split between Fresno State and Oregon. He didn’t take long to outperform that draft position.

Williams was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team after appearing in 13 games with six starts in 2024. He followed that by becoming a full-time starter in his second season.

His production also put him in rare territory.

Per Williams’ official Packers biography, he became the first Green Bay player since 2000 to record at least 100 tackles, four interceptions and five tackles for loss across his first two NFL seasons. He started 15 regular-season games in 2025 and both of the Packers’ playoff contests.

That trajectory continued in Green Bay’s 2026 opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams recorded seven tackles, including six solo stops, in the 39-22 loss. He played 65 defensive snaps in the opener as the Packers leaned heavily on one of their emerging defensive building blocks.

Now Williams gets another chance to operate in the environment he says brings out his edge.

Packers Get Another Hostile Setting Against Jets

Green Bay’s early schedule has kept the team on the move.

The Packers traveled to Pittsburgh and Denver during the preseason before opening the regular season at Minnesota. Sunday’s trip to MetLife Stadium means another week without the comforts of Lambeau.

Williams’ mindset could be useful as Green Bay searches for its first victory.

The Packers surrendered only 239 total yards against Minnesota but still allowed 39 points, with field position, turnovers and other costly mistakes contributing to the lopsided final score. Green Bay’s defense will be looking to turn stretches of encouraging play into a cleaner overall performance against New York.

Williams has already established himself as a player capable of making an impact against both the run and pass. His willingness to embrace some hostility adds another layer to the 25-year-old’s growing role.

There will be opportunities to enjoy Lambeau soon enough. After facing New York, the Packers return home for a short week and a Thursday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 24.

First comes another road assignment.

For Williams, being surrounded by opposing fans doesn’t sound like an inconvenience. It’s a chance to play the part he already enjoys.