Packers vs. Falcons Tonight: How to Watch, Odds & Prediction

The Green Bay Packers finally get Lambeau Field to themselves.

Green Bay opens its 2026 home schedule Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, with both teams operating on a short week and coming from dramatically different Week 2 finishes.

The Packers rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the New York Jets 20-17 in overtime. Green Bay’s comeback included a late touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Christian Watson before rookie kicker Trey Smack delivered the winner in overtime.

Atlanta had a rougher Sunday, falling 34-3 to the Carolina Panthers to drop to 0-2.

Michael Penix Jr. will make his first start of the season after recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign. Atlanta has yet to reach the red zone through two games, adding immediate pressure to Penix’s return.

The matchup also will be the first Thursday meeting between Green Bay and Atlanta.

Packers vs. Falcons: How to Watch, Start Time

The Packers and Falcons kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, or 7:15 p.m. CT, on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Prime Video will carry the game nationally, with Al Michaels handling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit providing analysis and Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sideline. The game will be available on mobile devices through NFL+ as well.

Fans in the Green Bay market can watch over the air on NBC26 (WGBA), while the Milwaukee market will have the game on FOX6 (WITI), according to the Packers’ official viewing information.

Packers radio coverage will be available across the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with 95.7 BIG FM serving as the Milwaukee flagship. Wayne Larrivee will handle play-by-play alongside analyst Larry McCarren and sideline reporter John Kuhn. SiriusXM will also have the Packers feed on Channel 192.

Green Bay enters its home opener with several injury concerns. Wide receiver Jayden Reed and guard Aaron Banks have been ruled out, as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave entered Thursday with a questionable designation.

Packers vs. Falcons: Odds & Prediction

FanDuel listed Green Bay as a 6.5-point favorite entering the matchup, with the Packers at -275 on the moneyline and Atlanta at +225. The over/under stood at 44.5 points in the latest FanDuel betting snapshot.

Prediction markets also favor Green Bay. Kalshi traders gave the Packers a 69% chance to beat Atlanta as of Thursday at 12:34 p.m. Eastern, with about $10.9 million in trading volume on the matchup. Polymarket showed a nearly identical outlook, pricing Green Bay at 70%.

Penix adds uncertainty to the mix.

Atlanta has managed 16 points over its first two games and enters Lambeau still searching for its first red-zone possession of the season.

Penix provides the Falcons a chance to open up the passing game. But his first regular-season action since knee surgery arrives on four days’ preparation against a defense coming off a decisive overtime stand.

Green Bay has issues of its own. The offense needed a fourth-quarter surge against New York. And the short turnaround comes with Reed and multiple offensive linemen unavailable.

Special teams could provide the difference again. Skyy Moore flipped the Jets game with a 63-yard punt return late in regulation, setting up Smack’s tying field goal before Green Bay finished the comeback in overtime.

Penix should make Atlanta more competitive than it looked Sunday. Nonetheless, Green Bay’s defense and home-field edge offer enough separation late.

Prediction: Packers 24, Falcons 17.

Pick: Packers -6.5; lean Under 44.5.