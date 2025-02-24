Packers Fans Get Bad News After GM’s Comments On Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers are historically prudent in free agency; not wanting to splash cash for established players who could be on the decline.

Rather, they prefer to draft and develop, and would rather let go of a top player a year early – e.g. center, Corey Linsley; and running back, Aaron Jones – instead of a year too late.

Yet, under general manager, Brian Gutekunst the team’s free agency activity has managed a resurgence of sorts, with the team bringing in numerous big-ticket players in March; from edge rushers, Za’Darius and Preston Smith; to running back, Josh Jacobs, and safety Xavier McKinney – both acquired this past season.

This year, however, it seems like despite having their most amount of cap space in over half a decade, the team may revert back to their more cautious selves come mid-March, in comments made by Gutekunst on Sunday, via the Wisconsin State Journal.

““Certainly, we’d love to be in that situation every year where you have a lot of flexibility to do what you need to do,” Gutekunst said during his after-the-season Q&A session with reporters last month. “Depending on the opportunities that are out there (for) your football team or where you’re at can dictate some of that.

“Whenever there are players like ‘X’ or Josh that are out there, which isn’t very often, I think even if you don’t have great flexibility, you have to really consider adding those kinds of players because there’s just not that many of them.””

The idea that there are not very often top-level free agents that ring the Packers’ bell will certainly be concerning to the fans of a team in need of high quality, true blue-chip talents, particularly at receiver and on the defensive line.

Gutekunst’s next statements, however, may provide some semblance of optimism for the Packers faithful.

““I view every offseason that we have to attack it aggressively. (But) the opportunities that present themselves, whether that be free agency or trade, are different every year,” Gutekunst said. “Every year there’s not going to be a Josh Jacobs or a Xavier McKinney out there to go get. So we’ll see what transpires through the free-agency class — who gets re-signed, who doesn’t, if there’s salary cap casualties, if there’s trade opportunities, all those.