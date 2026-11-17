The Green Bay Packers have started planning for Micah Parsons to make his long-awaited return against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 17, that he has begun preparing for Parsons to play in the Nov. 25 matchup. But he stopped short of guaranteeing the four-time All-Pro will take the field.

“We’ll see how it goes. We’ve got 8 days, but if he’s up and playing, that’s obviously good for us,” Gannon said, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

The update comes one day after head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Green Bay remains hopeful Parsons will make his season debut following the team’s bye week.

Packers’ Micah Parsons Still Has Hurdles to Clear

The Packers have waited nearly a year to get Parsons back on the field. His recovery from a torn ACL and meniscus damage has kept him out of every game this season.

LaFleur confirmed Monday that the plan remains to have Parsons available against Los Angeles. However, the coach made clear that the decision is not final.

“There’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitively say he’s a go,” LaFleur said, according to ProFootballTalk. “He’s shown progress, but we’ll see where he is by the end of the week.”

Parsons returned to practice Nov. 4 after Green Bay opened his 21-day activation window. He participated on a limited basis during practices over the following two weeks.

The Packers must activate Parsons from the physically unable to perform list by the end of that window for him to play this season.

For now, Gannon is preparing as though his best pass rusher will be available. The final decision will depend on Parsons’ recovery.

Micah Parsons Addresses His Physical Condition Before Return

Even if Parsons suits up against the Rams, he has already warned that his workload could look different.

The 27-year-old acknowledged that his conditioning remains a concern after spending months recovering from knee surgery.

“My conditioning right now is probably the worst it’s been in my career,” Parsons said, via the Packers’ official website.

He also admitted that playing 50 or 60 snaps would be unrealistic.

That does not erase what Parsons could bring to Green Bay’s defense.

He recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games during the 2025 season before suffering his knee injury against the Denver Broncos in December.

The Packers enter their bye week with a 6-4 record. Their defense has managed without Parsons, but his return would give Gannon another proven pass rusher for the final stretch.

Green Bay travels to SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 25, for a prime-time meeting with Los Angeles.