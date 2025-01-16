Hi, Subscriber

Packers’ GM Admits Mutual Frustration with $84 Million Player

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander
Getty
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander in action against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field

The fallout from the Green Bay Packers Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles continues.

Despite the offense suffering multiple key injuries, fans are now debating if Jordan Love is worthy of the franchise quarterback label after a three-interception performance. Following the game, cornerback Keisean Nixon publicly announced his refusal to return kicks, and Josh Jacobs went into recruitment mode. After returning to Green Bay, tight end Tucker Kraft told the media the team needed to wake up, and he could see the loss coming. Yet, none of those compare to the potential domino effect caused by two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s comments before leaving for the offseason.

When asked to speak with the media, Alexander declined, saying,he doesn’t even know if he is going to be here next year,according to NBC 26 reporter Kelly Hallinan.

Alexander later added,he didn’t have anything good to say, so he definitely wasn’t going to talk [with the media.]”

The cornerback’s frustrations may stem from how the Packershandled his recovery, which Green Bay Packer’s general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed on Thursday.

Packers Address Alexander’s Comments

I

In his season-finale press conference with the media, Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst insisted there is no disconnect between the team and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

However, Gutekunst did admit, “There’s frustration from both sides that he can’t get out there.”

Alexander has played just 34 of 68 possible games in the last four seasons. In three of those years, Alexander will have played seven games or less.

In 2024, Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final play of the Week 8 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. After missing the following week against Detroit, Alexander tried to play in Chicago. He lasted ten snaps before re-aggravating the injury.

The Pro Bowl cornerback tried to come back multiple times in the subsequent weeks. He was a full participant before Week 15 vs. the Seahawks, yet was not activated due to head coach Matt LaFleur not liking the speed Alexander was playing. Eventually, LaFleur announced the team was shutting down Alexander for the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Although Alexander expects to be 100 percent healed by Training Camp, Gutekunst hints the cornerback’s time in Green Bay is coming to an end.

End of An Era

Jaire Alexander has two years remaining on his contract worth $37 million, with no guarantees. There are also no early offseason bonuses, setting up an easy out for Green Bay.

When asked about Alexander’s future, Gutekunst replied, calling his contract is not prohibitive on a return, but added: “We’ll work through that.”

On the surface, the response seems meaningless. However, Gutekunst’s words are in stark contrast to the team’s other impending free agents.

Speaking about center Josh Myers, Gutekunst said he wants the 26-year-old back in 2025. He even told the media that re-signing kicker Brandon McManus “Would make me feel very good about that group.”

Before wrapping up the presser, Gutekunst shared his headspace going into the offseason.

“We need to continue to ramp up our sense of urgency. These opportunities don’t come [very often]. The life of a player in the NFL is not very long. We got a bunch of good and talented guys in that locker room. I think it’s time we start competing for championships.”

Trying to decipher Gutekunst’s words, one has to wonder if that sense of urgency includes releasing Alexander.

If the Packers choose to release Alexander before June 1st, they would take on a $18.1 million dead cap hit but free up $6.8 million of cap space. Cutting Alexander with a post-June 1st designation would free up $17 million and only force Green Bay to take a $7.8 million dead cap hit.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers’ GM Admits Mutual Frustration with $84 Million Player

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x